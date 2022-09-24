5 GTA 6 leaked maps that are floating around the internet

GTA 6 maps and locations were among the first leaks to appear on the internet. The game will reportedly take place in Vice City, which has become something of an open secret. While there has been no official statement from Rockstar, fans have widely accepted it to be true.

There are still rumors about other expandable maps and easter eggs in the game. These rumored locations have been floating around for about 2-3 years. While the majority of them have been debunked by recent leaks, some of the most convincing ones remain.

The article outlines five GTA 6 leaked maps that are still viral on the internet.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions. Listings are not in any order.

5 GTA 6 leaked maps that are popular among fans

1) Vice City

The Vice City map is the most obvious and popular among fans. Rockstar has reintroduced most of the maps and cities in their games twice or three times. Liberty City and Los Santos have already debuted in the HD universe. As a result, Vice City's return is the most anticipated among fans at the moment.

The recent leaks also lend credence to rumors. The videos depict a metropolis resembling Vice City, and fans are also convinced by the portion of the map that has surfaced with it.

The trees, skies, and clouds look familiar, taking fans on a nostalgic trip to their favorite "retro-polish."

2) Caribbean Islands

A Rockstar depiction of the Caribbean Islands for GTA 6 is also circulating on the internet. While no detailed information is provided on this part, like Vice City, many fans and well-known informers support the concept.

This area of the map is reported to be restricted to certain missions only. Since they will not be visible on the game's main map, players will not be able to roam freely.

Other Rockstar games like GTA San Andreas, Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Online include mission-specific maps. Thus, fans are also convinced by the Caribbean Islands concept.

3) Liberty City

Liberty City is said to be returning to GTA 6. Three of the most popular Grand Theft Auto games already feature the iconic city. The upcoming game may also include parts of the city for specific purposes.

While it is unknown whether it will be a mission-specific map like the Caribbean Islands, its inclusion is highly anticipated by fans. According to rumors, GTA players will be able to visit the city via plane ride or from the airport.

4) Carcer City

GTA 6 is also rumored to include Carcer City after the game's release. The city served as the setting for Rockstar's 2003 video game Manhunt.

Despite the fact that Manhunt did not receive widespread responses like Grand Theft Auto games and that many fans are unfamiliar with it, Rockstar is expected to incorporate this 3D era city into the upcoming title.

According to some confirmed intel, Carcer City is located near Liberty City in the same universe as Grand Theft Auto games, thus normalizing the inclusion. Similar to Liberty City, players can fly or use the airport to get there.

5) Brazil

The addition of the Caribbean Islands seems to be based on a very solid foundation, and the rumored Brazil map also leads us there. This map also includes a thorough account of the game's plot and its main characters.

According to reports, GTA 6's prologue will take place in Brazil in 2003. The game will also include other cities like Cuba and Columbia. Rumors suggest that the brother-sister protagonist duo will be from Brazil and will relocate to Vice City following the death of their family.

Although recent leaks show a Latina protagonist named Sophia, no links to Brazil have been confirmed yet.

