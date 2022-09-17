The LSIA hangar is one of several properties that GTA 5 lets the protagonists purchase. It is a useful asset in the game that enables players to store massive vehicles and aircraft.

The facility serves as vehicle storage for two of the characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 and is situated inside the Los Santos International Airport near the bottom of the map. This article focuses on how to buy the LSIA hangar in GTA 5 Story Mode.

GTA 5 story mode: Get your hands on the LSIA hangar

Players must be aware that only Michael and Franklin can buy the hangar in GTA 5. However, before moving forward with the procedure, they have to complete the Nervous Ron mission, playing as Trevor.

After finishing it, the aforementioned duo can approach the On Sale sign board outside the airport and pay $1,378,600 to buy the property. Once acquired, a brief cutscene will show up explaining what the hangar can be used for in GTA 5.

It can be used to store planes and aircraft purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in the game. Stolen planes from other locations can also be stored inside the hangar.

Ground vehicles that are too big for a typical garage can also be stored beside the planes. To access the vehicles in the hangar, GTA 5 PC players can hit the 'E' button, and console players can use the 'right button' on their D-pads.

The biggest benefit that players can derive from this property is that Michael and Franklin will no longer receive wanted levels for trespassing on airport property. Apparently, it becomes easier for them to steal planes and helicopters from the airport.

How to Complete the Nervous Ron Mission

Ron Jakowski assigns Trevor the Nervous Ron mission in GTA 5, which takes place after the Trevor Phillips Industries mission. Players must stop the weapons shipment from the Lost MC Club in order to complete this mission.

After purchasing a sniper rifle from the Ammu-Nation Store, Trevor and Ron sneak into the Sandy Shores Airfield to intercept the Lost MC's weapon smuggling business. Trevor and Ron work together to destroy the business setup and steal two planes loaded with weapons from the airfield.

After an intense gunfight, they bring the guns to two boats in the sea that are waiting for them. Following the drop-off, they return to McKenzie Airfield. Trevor can now buy the airfield and conduct his business from there.

The mission's objectives include the following:

Get on the ATV.

Go to the Ammu-Nations Store.

Get an advanced scope and suppressor for the Sniper Rifle.

Go to RON.

Climb the water tower.

Help Ron secure the airstrip.

Get on the plane.

Follow the plane.

Drop the cargo near the boats.

Race Ron to the airstrip.

Taxi the plane into the hangar.

Players can also engage in a side activity called Under the Bridge while on the mission. It can be done by flying beneath the bridges that are present along the way. However, only experienced pilots are encouraged to do this since one tiny error can cause the aircraft to crash.

GTA 5 players will receive $62,680 for completing the mission. The sniper rifle and machete will also be unlocked at the Ammu-Nation store. Los Santos Customs will also have new customization options for the characters.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

