What did Rockstar fix with new GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition update?

GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition received an update on October 18, 2022. Fans were visibly delighted, as it'd been nearly seven months since any notable addition to the game.

However, to their dismay, Rockstar Games didn't address any major issues in the game, leaving the community disappointed.

Many fans took to social media and forums to express their displeasure with the update. While Rockstar claims to have fixed some in-game issues, players cannot see any changes to the debilitating errors in all three games.

What improvements did the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition update bring to the game?

Rockstar named the recent update as Title Update and it has the patch number 1.04.5. However, in their official update note posted on the Rockstar Support website, the gaming company only mentioned a minor detail, leaving GTA fans perplexed.

The official Rockstar Support description for the update

Due to the lack of information, players are even more confused about the update. Two factors primarily prompted fans to question the update: its size and lack of visual changes. While Rockstar didn't provide specifics, the update sizes were massive across all platforms.

GTA San Andreas alone takes up 18.53 GB on PC, while Vice City and GTA 3 take up 8.96 GB and 4.23 GB, respectively. After seeing the size of the update, fans were expecting significant changes. However, as previously stated, Rockstar only made minor modifications to make the game smoother and more stable.

Fans’ reactions to the updates

Many YouTubers, gamers, and fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the update on social media platforms. YouTuber GB posted a video in which he lamented the persistent bugs in GTA San Andreas. Their game is installed on the latest generation PlayStation 5, and it still has random objects popping in, map tears, and low-resolution graphics quality.

The YouTuber even referred to the "Definitive Edition" as the "Defective Edition" and questioned Rockstar Games about what stability improvements they provided with so many game-breaking bugs prevalent.

Another YouTuber, Leurt, discussed the game's prevailing bugs and problems in one of their videos. They mentioned that in Vice City, if you crash your vehicle hard and the bumper falls off, it will remain perpendicular to the ground with no collision physics.

Secondly, if a vehicle collides with a street light, the pole will submerge into the ground after the collision. According to Leurt, these bugs didn't exist in the original game, but the remastered versions are riddled with several that impede the gameplay experience.

Other issues like bugs affecting vegetation, parked car glitches in garages, spelling mistakes in voice lines, and many others were mentioned by fans in various posts and comments.

Who is in charge of making the updates?

Although Rockstar released the game, Grove Street Games, a third-party developer studio, created GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. While the previous game update was also created by the studio, data miners found no reference to Grove Street Games in the most recent update.

This led fans to suspect that Rockstar either developed the patch themselves or provided it to other third-party developers. While no official word has been released, fans believe Grove Street Games is no longer associated with GTA Trilogy.

