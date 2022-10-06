GTA Online's Halloween events might kick off today

Halloween is quickly approaching, and GTA Online is also gearing up to host the event in-game. While Rockstar Games is yet to make an official announcement, dataminers have discovered several hints about the upcoming event.
Last year, Rockstar ran the Halloween Surprise event from October 28 to November 3. Although it is a little early for Halloween or any related events, there is a good chance that this year's event might be teased today, October 6.
This article focuses on what dataminers have discovered about the upcoming event.
Rockstar hints at GTA Online Halloween event in newswire modules
TezFunz2, a well-known Grand Theft Auto dataminer, tweeted that they had discovered allusions to an upcoming Halloween-themed event on the official Rockstar newswire. Although the newswire has not yet been released, the sources contain a value and label field called "GTAO Halloween 2022."
The user posted two photos, one of which features an event-specific font and skull icon. Although the event may not begin immediately, TezFunz2 has stated that it will be the game's first part of this year's Halloween event.
The tweeted images show some discounted value as well. While no specifics of the discounted figures are given, four suffixes titled "Test Vehicle" are mentioned. Rockstar may offer 25%, 50%, and 75% discounts on specific vehicles and a free 100% discount.
Red Dead Redemption Halloween event
On October 4, Rockstar announced Red Dead Redemption Online's Halloween special event. According to the official tweet, the event will begin on October 18, 2022. Even though both games are entirely different, GTA Online's Halloween event may begin around the same time.
Fans' reactions to the upcoming Halloween event
The Halloween event will be a new addition to the ongoing Criminal Enterprises DLC update, but fans were hoping for some other news from Rockstar Games. One user, PlayboiTNNR, was expecting a GTA 6 teaser, which is still a few months away.
While some fans anticipate the teaser to be released next year:
Others believe Rockstar will release it in a subtle style similar to RDR 2:
GTA 6 leaks and latest details
On September 18, a user going by the handle teapotuberhacker leaked footage and images from the upcoming game. The 90 videos and images provided a glimpse of what the game will look like. Rockstar also confirmed that the leaks are from the upcoming game and called the incident extremely disappointing.
Much new information about the game has surfaced since then. Despite Rockstar's silence regarding the most recent rumors and reports, dataminers and fans have already created a timeline of how Rockstar will introduce the upcoming game to the public.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki