Rumors of GTA 6 hacker selling the source code for GTA 5 are very likely to be fake

The leaks for GTA 6 have been out for a few weeks now, and fans are trying to extract more information from them. While the original post on GTAForums that leaked the game was removed, the hacker initially offered to sell the source codes for both Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6 to prospective parties.

As news of the hacker's arrest emerged, another rumor about Grand Theft Auto 5's source code being sold surfaced. While the incident is highly unlikely to have occurred, it could have been a publicity stunt by the hacker group.

Note: The leaked data and other related elements cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Why the source code trading of GTA 5 is most likely a hoax

On September 23, 2022, Hacker Teapot was reportedly apprehended by London Police and taken into custody for further investigation. As soon as the suspect was arrested by the police, the admin of the Telegram group where the deal took place posted a screenshot of the code's buyer attempting to resell it.

The buyer stated that they acquired the codes from Teapot shortly after the breach occurred and that they were genuine GTA 5 codes, and some were even shared to demonstrate their authenticity. They now want to sell them so that the codes can be made publicly available everywhere.

Although the admin of the unnamed Telegram group claims they are still for sale, several users have debunked the possibility after discovering that they were slightly modified codes for the popular game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The original codes were made public by Valve in 2018 and are widely available on the internet. The alleged buyer altered them slightly to prove their fabricated authenticity, but the majority of the elements remained the same as in the original game. The Telegram group has also been found to be a scam designed to cause panic among fans.

What will happen if the codes are leaked?

Game codes are the foundation upon which the game is built. If it is leaked or revealed to the general public, players may suffer negative consequences if it is an online multiplayer game. While GTA 5 code leaks may not have much of an impact on story mode players, online play could be affected by it.

GTA Online is based on Grand Theft Auto 5, and both games use the same structure. Once the codes are revealed, modders and hackers will be able to use them to alter the game's mechanics to their advantage. Cheating, swindling, and bugging will become more prevalent, completely destroying the gaming experience.

