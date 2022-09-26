5 ways to increase FPS in GTA 5 on a low end PC

GTA 5’s popularity is out of bounds. The game has so many legends that every game enthusiast desires to experience it at least once. Despite being a 2013 game, it has a long list of requirements in order to run properly.

While there are many powerful computers available today that can run the game smoothly, not everyone is fortunate enough to have one. Most players attempt to load the game on low-end PCs, resulting in severe lag and frame rate issues.

This article lists five exceptional tricks that players can use to boost their FPS on low-end computers.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Listings are not in any order.

GTA 5: 5 exceptional tricks to increase FPS count on low-end PCs

1) Clear background apps

Low-end PCs do not come with a lot of RAM by default, unless the user adds it themselves. Low RAM memory can get quickly filled with default computer functions, resulting in frame drops and lags.

Before starting GTA 5, players should clear all unnecessary tasks and background apps. The Task Manager and System Tray show what apps and services are currently running on the computer.

Before starting the game, players should either end or quit any unwanted programs to boost their performance and FPS.

2) Rescaling the resolution

While games look and feel better when played at 1080p or higher resolution, low-end PCs cannot easily process such high quality. GTA 5 players should stick to their screen's highest resolution if it is less than 1080p by default.

If not, lower resolutions up to 720p can be used to make the game run smoothly. Do the following steps depending on the resolution of the screen:

Go to Graphics tab in the Settings menu. Click on Resolution. Select any of these resolutions: 1600x900 1366x768 1280x720 Click Apply Changes.

Optionally, GTA 5 gamers can also choose the full-screen option for a better experience.

3) Use Nvidia GeForce Experience

Nvidia graphics drivers are now included in many low-cost PCs. Players with this feature installed on their computers should look for the Nvidia GeForce Experience app or install it if it is not already installed. Once the the setup of the app is done, follow these steps:

Go to Games & Apps tab in Settings. Add the game location from directory and press Scan. Once GTA 5 is detected by the app go to Home tab and click on Details about the game. Press the Optimize option.

This automatically changes GTA 5's game settings and optimizes it for better performance based on PC specifications.

4) Decrease Population Density

This is an oft-overlooked setting that has a significant impact on the game's performance. The Population Density setting controls the number of civilians and vehicles that spawn in GTA 5. A higher level means that more NPCs and cars will appear on the map, requiring more processing power and resulting in frame drops. To change the settings:

Go to Graphics tab in the Settings menu. Select Population Density. Adjust it according to the requirements.

GTA 5 players should keep their density settings medium to low, depending on the system specifications. While it may increase FPS when set to the lowest settings, it can be difficult to get a car when stranded on the map.

5) Decrease Population Variety

Similar to density, Population Variety also affects game performance. It randomizes the appearance of NPCs and cars loaded into the map. Both Population Density and Population Variety settings are mutually exclusive. Players can change it by following the steps below:

Go to Graphics tab in the Settings menu. Select Population Variety. Adjust it according to the requirements.

If the variety is set to the lowest level, the same NPCs and cars will appear on the map. For an improved gaming experience, players should keep it between medium and low.

