GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update to add First Dose story mode missions

GTA Online will receive a new winter update in December 2022, and Rockstar Games is going to offer a slew of new features, businesses, and more in it. The Los Santos Drug Wars update will also include two First Dose story-driven missions set in Blaine County.

On December 9, 2022, Rockstar Games took to Twitter to reveal the names of the upcoming story-mode missions in Grand Theft Auto Online. The tweet included a newswire link with some basic information about the new missions in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The post can be found in the next section.

Rockstar Games announces First Dose story mode missions for GTA Online in Los Santos Drug Wars update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

According to the Rockstar Games newswire, the upcoming DLC "features the new First Dose story-driven missions that are the opening chapter of an expansive two-part story.”

The first part of the First Dose story mission in GTA Online will go live on December 13, 2022. This chapter will allow players to collect various types of equipment and set up an Acid Lab. However, gamers may need to purchase a new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck to begin the mission and install the lab. The newswire had this to say in this regard:

“After completing the First Dose and acquiring the necessary lab equipment, all players can install an Acid Lab in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6.”

This implies that Acid Lab will be a new type of business in the multiplayer game, operating in a different way than existing businesses. Players must first complete the First Dose missions to start the lab production in Grand Theft Auto Online. The new business may also be mobile, as it is will be situated in the back of the Brickade 6x6 truck.

GTA+ members will receive special bonuses in First Dose missions

Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

The newswire post also mentions a number of lucrative deals and offers for GTA+, Rockstar's paid subscription service. All its members will receive additional 1.5X money and RP on each mission in the First Dose series. This is what the newswire has to say about the aforementioned perk:

“This benefit stacks with GTA$ and RP bonuses in weekly events and will last through the whole Membership event period.”

Moreover, paid members will be able to set up their Acid Lab for free and will receive a 50% increase in acid production speed. While these are the perks and benefits for the first part of the First Dose missions, Rockstar Games has stated that these will be available to players throughout the entire event month.

