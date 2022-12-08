Will a GTA+ membership be worth buying after the GTA Online winter update?

The GTA+ membership is one of the most contentious aspects of Grand Theft Auto Online. While many players despise the concept and flatly refuse to use it, others have signed up for the membership to take advantage of its exclusive benefits.

The current GTA+ membership period runs from November 3, 2022, to December 12, 2022. However, Rockstar Games has announced that a new winter update will be released on December 8, 2022.

While players must wait until December 12 to receive new benefits, this article discusses whether the service is worth subscribing to after the winter update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

What the winter update in Grand Theft Auto Online could mean for GTA+ members

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

On December 7, 2022, Rockstar Games shared a tweet announcing details about the upcoming winter update in Grand Theft Auto Online. The official newsletter contains a variety of offers, deals, payout increases, and quality-of-life changes coming to the game.

The tweet included a photo in which the studio teased the various elements that will be included in the upcoming update. In the image, one can see a new taxi model similar to the Truffade Z-Type, a rumored new NPC named Dax, a modified Zirconium Journey RV, and a modified version of the HVY Brickade truck.

Dax, the truck, the RV, and the new taxi from the upcoming update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Over the last several weeks, Rockstar Games has sent out promotional emails inviting GTA+ members to participate in a survey about Grand Theft Auto Online.

Popular data miner Tez2 revealed that participants were asked about a fast travel feature that will be implemented as a taxi service in the game.

Following the studio's most recent reveal, players are convinced that the new taxi model is the game's "fast travel" vehicle. While it is almost certain that GTA+ members will receive the feature for free, it is unclear whether regular players will be required to pay an in-game fee or if it will be unavailable to them.

Additionally, Shark Card rewards have been increased for all Grand Theft Auto Online players. The official newsletter had this to say about it:

“...all Shark Card denominations have been boosted by 20–25% when purchased directly in Grand Theft Auto Online or via any of the platform stores.”

It further mentioned:

“For special GTA+ Member Shark Cards, this is on top of the current 15% bonus...”

This means that paid subscribers will receive additional 20-25% increments on top of the previous 15%, bringing the benefits up to 35-40%.

According to a Rockstar Support article from November 30, 2022, the changes will go into effect on December 9, 2022, and Red Shark Cards will no longer be available for purchase.

Old and new Shark Card values, as mentioned in the Rockstar Support article

The GTA+ membership is beneficial for those who want the latest features quickly

Considering the benefits and features mentioned above, the GTA+ membership is advantageous for players who want the latest features and updates as soon as they are available.

The benefits from the previous month are somewhat outdated, considering the new changes in the game. However, Rockstar Games is expected to release new paid subscription benefits on December 13, 2022, which will most likely include benefits for the upcoming winter update.

