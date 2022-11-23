GTA Online could be getting a fast travel feature in the form of a Taxi service, says insider

GTA Online is rumored to be getting some new features, and Rockstar Games recently teased a few of them to players. The American video game company recently launched a player survey for GTA+ members, asking them about a feature that could be added to the game soon.
According to game dataminers and numerous sources, Rockstar is testing a fast travel option in the paid version of the multiplayer title. In addition, a recent reveal clarified that the developers would add the said feature in the form of a Taxi service.
Rockstar Games may add a Taxi service as a fast travel option for GTA+ members
On November 22, 2022, Tez2, a popular data miner, revealed on Twitter that the long-rumored fast travel option for GTA+ members will be a taxi service.
A few weeks ago, the developers sent a promotional email inviting several players to participate in a Grand Theft Auto Online survey. While many players initially assumed the email process was random, Tez2 revealed that the survey was about GTA+ and that only paid members on the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were receiving the email.
In the same tweet, Tez2 mentioned that the developers are testing two new features for the paid subscription, and gamers were asked to vote for their preferred game features. The tweet also made the first mention of the fast travel option.
Although Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the rumors, Tez2's previous leaks have proven to be accurate most of the time. The community also follows him for insider information on Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto games.
Users’ reactions to the news
The latest reveal piqued users' interest and many players expressed their opinions on Twitter. According to user Lucas, the rumored paid fast travel feature is somewhat useless compared to the game's existing fast travel options.
User Connor expressed concern about how the new feature would operate in combat situations.
In response, user @VIRISEDM shared a possible gameplay change in the feature.
Tylarious, a popular YouTuber, stated that traversing the map is part of the gameplay.
User Beech mentioned a potential griefing aspect with the rumored feature.
According to Jason Frankforther, the fast travel feature using Agency vehicles is better than the new one.
How to fast travel with a taxi?
While the rumored feature will be a new addition to Grand Theft Auto Online, it is already available in Story Mode in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5. The feature allows players to travel to any location almost instantly, skipping the entire journey. Players can use the fast travel option by following the steps below:
- Open the map and mark the destination with a location marker.
- Request a pickup by calling the taxi service on the phone. You can also catch empty cabs running in the streets.
- Enter the taxi as a passenger.
- Begin your journey to the specified destination.
- Once the ride has begun, an option to skip the trip will appear. Press the appropriate button to bypass the journey and teleport to your destination.
The option comes in handy when in a rush situation. However, using the feature raises the cab fare. Rockstar is rumored to add the same option for free to GTA+ members.
