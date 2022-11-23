GTA Online could be getting a fast travel feature in the form of a Taxi service, says insider

GTA Online is rumored to be getting some new features, and Rockstar Games recently teased a few of them to players. The American video game company recently launched a player survey for GTA+ members, asking them about a feature that could be added to the game soon.

According to game dataminers and numerous sources, Rockstar is testing a fast travel option in the paid version of the multiplayer title. In addition, a recent reveal clarified that the developers would add the said feature in the form of a Taxi service.

On November 22, 2022, Tez2, a popular data miner, revealed on Twitter that the long-rumored fast travel option for GTA+ members will be a taxi service.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,



- Instant Fast Travel around the map



#GTAOnline Survey, received by select players, is about GTA+Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,- Instant Fast Travel around the map- Free Access to Classic Rockstar Titles (Game Pass?) The Fast Travel feature is a Taxi service.

A few weeks ago, the developers sent a promotional email inviting several players to participate in a Grand Theft Auto Online survey. While many players initially assumed the email process was random, Tez2 revealed that the survey was about GTA+ and that only paid members on the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were receiving the email.

ROYAL @ROYALCARTIER



Noted this is my email survey.



Rockstar Games is sending out community surveys to select players to provide their feedback for the Online experience.Noted this is my email survey.

In the same tweet, Tez2 mentioned that the developers are testing two new features for the paid subscription, and gamers were asked to vote for their preferred game features. The tweet also made the first mention of the fast travel option.

Although Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the rumors, Tez2's previous leaks have proven to be accurate most of the time. The community also follows him for insider information on Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto games.

Users’ reactions to the news

The latest reveal piqued users' interest and many players expressed their opinions on Twitter. According to user Lucas, the rumored paid fast travel feature is somewhat useless compared to the game's existing fast travel options.

Lucas @MrRawMeat @TezFunz2 The fact that they’re adding yet another warp to the game when we already have job warp, apartment warp, facility warp, and invite warping is awful. On top of the fact that this is straight up pay to win lmao. There should be no warps at all @TezFunz2 The fact that they’re adding yet another warp to the game when we already have job warp, apartment warp, facility warp, and invite warping is awful. On top of the fact that this is straight up pay to win lmao. There should be no warps at all https://t.co/cpzhnkgbUB

User Connor expressed concern about how the new feature would operate in combat situations.

Connor💀 @Connor___939 @TezFunz2 How would this match up to a gun fight? Say someone is shooting and you fast travel. Wouldn’t that lead to some God Mode glitches? @TezFunz2 How would this match up to a gun fight? Say someone is shooting and you fast travel. Wouldn’t that lead to some God Mode glitches?

In response, user @VIRISEDM shared a possible gameplay change in the feature.

𝑽 𝑰 𝑹 𝑰 𝑺 @VIRISEDM @Connor___939 @TezFunz2 In gtav once you shoot you go into some sort of “combat mode” where you change your stance. I’m assuming they’d make it so that you can’t enter a taxi while in that mode. Also you can probably get killed before you even choose where to go id assume @Connor___939 @TezFunz2 In gtav once you shoot you go into some sort of “combat mode” where you change your stance. I’m assuming they’d make it so that you can’t enter a taxi while in that mode. Also you can probably get killed before you even choose where to go id assume

Tylarious, a popular YouTuber, stated that traversing the map is part of the gameplay.

Tylarious @TylariousYT @TezFunz2 Traveling around the map is not only quick as it is but its part of the fun! @TezFunz2 Traveling around the map is not only quick as it is but its part of the fun!

User Beech mentioned a potential griefing aspect with the rumored feature.

Beech @toggaFyeH @TezFunz2 You can’t fast travel online because it’d be a grief mechanism. So if people want fast travel they need to add a timer for after you’ve killed a player. @TezFunz2 You can’t fast travel online because it’d be a grief mechanism. So if people want fast travel they need to add a timer for after you’ve killed a player.

According to Jason Frankforther, the fast travel feature using Agency vehicles is better than the new one.

Jason Frankforther @Azdawgpound12



Good ole rockstar out of ideas and reskinning YET again. @TezFunz2 Lmfao another feature that's ALREADY in the game u can do that from the agency from the guy at the desk.Good ole rockstar out of ideas and reskinning YET again. @TezFunz2 Lmfao another feature that's ALREADY in the game u can do that from the agency from the guy at the desk.Good ole rockstar out of ideas and reskinning YET again.

How to fast travel with a taxi?

While the rumored feature will be a new addition to Grand Theft Auto Online, it is already available in Story Mode in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5. The feature allows players to travel to any location almost instantly, skipping the entire journey. Players can use the fast travel option by following the steps below:

Open the map and mark the destination with a location marker. Request a pickup by calling the taxi service on the phone. You can also catch empty cabs running in the streets. Enter the taxi as a passenger. Begin your journey to the specified destination. Once the ride has begun, an option to skip the trip will appear. Press the appropriate button to bypass the journey and teleport to your destination.

The option comes in handy when in a rush situation. However, using the feature raises the cab fare. Rockstar is rumored to add the same option for free to GTA+ members.

