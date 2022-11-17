GTA Online player survey seemingly about GTA+, says insider

Over the last few days, a new survey topic has been discussed within the GTA community. Rockstar Games is sending out promotional emails to players inviting them to participate in a Grand Theft Auto Online survey. However, the gaming company is choosing players randomly, and other players wish to be included in the survey as well.

On that note, a Rockstar Games insider stated that the survey is about GTA+ and that only players currently on Rockstar's subscription plan will receive it. The insider also revealed some other significant details and changes that may become available to paid users in the future.

Insider reveals the Grand Theft Auto Online Survey is all about GTA+ gameplay

On November 16, 2022, popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 shared a tweet informing players about the ongoing survey in GTA Online. While the majority of the community is aware of this event, Tez2 provided some interesting new insights into the entire process.

Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,



- Instant Fast Travel around the map



According to Tez2, this "Player Survey" is primarily about Rockstar's latest paid subscription GTA+. Presently, the paid gameplay mode provides various exclusive features and services to players, and they were asked to vote for the most and least used features among them in the survey.

He also stated that two new offers are likely to be added to the game's paid version, which are:

Instant Fast Travel around the map.

Free access to classic Rockstar titles.

Pablo Espina, an intrigued Twitter user, inquired about the fast travel offer:

“What do you mean by fast travel, they will teleport whenever and wherever they want?”

Tez2 responded that GTA+ subscribed players would be able to teleport between various locations in Los Santos and Blaine County for free. He further stated that gamers would be able to choose a location and spawn there after a brief loading screen.

Users’ reactions to the news

After this clarification, many fans shared their thoughts and opinions on the survey. Continuing with the topic of fast travel, user AEIDOLONE inquired if it could be an in-game paid service for other players who did not purchase the subscription.

AEIDOLONE @aeidolone @TezFunz2 @PabloEs16327111 "At no cost"? Does this mean it will be available for all other players if they pay GTA$? @TezFunz2 @PabloEs16327111 "At no cost"? Does this mean it will be available for all other players if they pay GTA$?

Users Shawn Frederiksen and Peter shared secret tips on how to quickly travel on the map in just a few moments.

Shawn Frederiksen @ShawnFrederiks7 @TezFunz2 So for GTA Plus they want to implement fast travel? Here's how you fast travel you said your destination and you switch lobbies or go to the casino and pick a spot that they'll go to. None of this requires you to pay a fee per month. @TezFunz2 So for GTA Plus they want to implement fast travel? Here's how you fast travel you said your destination and you switch lobbies or go to the casino and pick a spot that they'll go to. None of this requires you to pay a fee per month.

Peter @blk1995ta @ShawnFrederiks7 @TezFunz2 Or you just start the fleeca job with a friend and then only finish the first prep. Now every time you join a lobby, lester text you after 5-10 minutes to continue heist. Accepting that text is an instant fast travel back to your apartment heist room. @ShawnFrederiks7 @TezFunz2 Or you just start the fleeca job with a friend and then only finish the first prep. Now every time you join a lobby, lester text you after 5-10 minutes to continue heist. Accepting that text is an instant fast travel back to your apartment heist room.

Another user, Hady, described why it's simply not worth getting the subscription just for the fast travel option.

👑 Hady 👑 @HMdabest64 @TezFunz2 Why would i want an instant fast travel option when i could literally just do a simple glitch to teleport around the map, like i do it all the time and it only takes like a minute so there’s nothing gta + can do to get anyone’s attention unless they’re dumb lmao @TezFunz2 Why would i want an instant fast travel option when i could literally just do a simple glitch to teleport around the map, like i do it all the time and it only takes like a minute so there’s nothing gta + can do to get anyone’s attention unless they’re dumb lmao

User James and another parody account named Jerry Martinez commented on the inclusion of classic Rockstar Games with the subscription.

James @JohnnnyM34 @TezFunz2 I would rather have the ability to buy the classic gtas on next gen consoles. No grove street games “remasters” I just want to experience the classic gtas again and I want to play Vice City Stories for the first time. @TezFunz2 I would rather have the ability to buy the classic gtas on next gen consoles. No grove street games “remasters” I just want to experience the classic gtas again and I want to play Vice City Stories for the first time.

Jerry Martinez @sargent_jerryM @JohnnnyM34 @TezFunz2 Yea I've been wanting to play VCS and LCS again. I hope they will come to PC (no, I don't want to use any emulator) @JohnnnyM34 @TezFunz2 Yea I've been wanting to play VCS and LCS again. I hope they will come to PC (no, I don't want to use any emulator)

Conclusion

Following Tez2's tweet, it's clear that the "Player Survey" is only available to GTA+ members. This means that it's only available for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles and not on PC. Based on this information, Rockstar seems to be working to improve its paid services to entice more players to subscribe.

