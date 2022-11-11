Rockstar selecting random GTA Online players for community feedback

Rockstar Games is not very prominent when it comes to responding to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online community feedback. Many players complain that Rockstar Support frequently ignores their reports and complaints.
However, the gaming company has begun sending online surveys to players to gather feedback on the popular multiplayer game. A sizable portion of the player base is receiving promotional emails from Rockstar in which they can participate in an online survey and win in-game rewards in exchange for their input.
Rockstar Games is sending survey emails to random GTA Online players
On November 10, 2022, Twitter user ROYAL shared an image of a promotional email from Rockstar Games inviting the player to participate in an online GTA Online survey. According to the user, the gaming company selects players at random and sends them a survey email.
The "Player Survey" email describes the occasion as follows:
“As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the player experience, you have been selected to participate in a short Grand Theft Auto Online feedback survey.”
The email also stated that the survey would take about 10 minutes to complete and that players could access it via desktop or mobile devices. In addition, Rockstar Games is offering a $500,000 reward in GTA Online for completing the survey.
Twitter users’ reactions to the news
The tweet piqued the interest of many players, and several survey-related questions were raised in the thread. Since the original poster did not share any survey insider information, user KARIM asked the most intriguing question GTA Online players want to know.
User Kartikey Mehrotra tried to figure out which types of players are receiving the survey email.
User Skilz99 suggested that the survey be sent to everyone, to which ROYAL responded that the majority of players are very likely to receive it.
Another user, David Boink, requested that they mention Shark Cards and GTA+ subscriptions in the feedback form.
User Dukes kendrick98 suggested that Rockstar Games add a feedback page where players can report any bugs or issues with the game.
Fans are upset with Rockstar for not acknowledging Vice City's 20th anniversary
While it is good practice for Rockstar Games to listen to player feedback and suggestions to improve the user experience, many fans were recently disappointed when it failed to recognize Grand Theft Auto Vice City's 20th anniversary on October 27, 2022.
The popular title is a retro classic game, and many players associate it with pure nostalgia. However, Rockstar ignored the anniversary and shared other details on Twitter, which enraged fans.
Some players justified their ignorance by correlating it to Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, while others claimed the gaming company no longer cares about their fans.
