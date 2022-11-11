Rockstar selecting random GTA Online players for community feedback

Rockstar Games is not very prominent when it comes to responding to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online community feedback. Many players complain that Rockstar Support frequently ignores their reports and complaints.

However, the gaming company has begun sending online surveys to players to gather feedback on the popular multiplayer game. A sizable portion of the player base is receiving promotional emails from Rockstar in which they can participate in an online survey and win in-game rewards in exchange for their input.

Rockstar Games is sending survey emails to random GTA Online players

ROYAL



Noted this is my email survey.



Rockstar Games is sending out community surveys to select players to provide their feedback for the Online experience.

On November 10, 2022, Twitter user ROYAL shared an image of a promotional email from Rockstar Games inviting the player to participate in an online GTA Online survey. According to the user, the gaming company selects players at random and sends them a survey email.

The "Player Survey" email describes the occasion as follows:

“As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the player experience, you have been selected to participate in a short Grand Theft Auto Online feedback survey.”

The email also stated that the survey would take about 10 minutes to complete and that players could access it via desktop or mobile devices. In addition, Rockstar Games is offering a $500,000 reward in GTA Online for completing the survey.

Twitter users’ reactions to the news

The tweet piqued the interest of many players, and several survey-related questions were raised in the thread. Since the original poster did not share any survey insider information, user KARIM asked the most intriguing question GTA Online players want to know.

KARIM



What sort of questions were in the survey?

I really hope they continue with the QOL improvements in the next major update.

User Kartikey Mehrotra tried to figure out which types of players are receiving the survey email.

Kartikey Mehrotra

Are you a regular player? Or have you abandoned the game? This might decide what kind of players R* is choosing for the survey.

User Skilz99 suggested that the survey be sent to everyone, to which ROYAL responded that the majority of players are very likely to receive it.

Skilz99

they gotta send it to every1 LOL thats unfair.

ROYAL

Guarantee they sent it to majority of the player base.

Another user, David Boink, requested that they mention Shark Cards and GTA+ subscriptions in the feedback form.

David Boink

Make sure you tell them about your/our disgust at GTA+.

They might bin the idea or charge us all a subscription fee plus game plus shark cards plus anything else they can get out of you for GTA6.

User Dukes kendrick98 suggested that Rockstar Games add a feedback page where players can report any bugs or issues with the game.

Dukes_kendrick98

They need a new feedback page to deal with glitches, modding, and cheating. I don't want this game to broken I want it to be fixed and it needs a major overhaul

Fans are upset with Rockstar for not acknowledging Vice City's 20th anniversary

While it is good practice for Rockstar Games to listen to player feedback and suggestions to improve the user experience, many fans were recently disappointed when it failed to recognize Grand Theft Auto Vice City's 20th anniversary on October 27, 2022.

RAFA

You dont even celebrate the 20th anniversary of gta vice city, all you care about is milking a 10 year old game. I'm disappointed Rockstar Games…

The popular title is a retro classic game, and many players associate it with pure nostalgia. However, Rockstar ignored the anniversary and shared other details on Twitter, which enraged fans.

Some players justified their ignorance by correlating it to Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, while others claimed the gaming company no longer cares about their fans.

