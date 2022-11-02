"Rockstar don't care about their fans anymore": Fans unhappy with Rockstar for not recognizing GTA Vice City's 20th anniversary

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the iconic Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Vice City, and fans were filled with nostalgia for the classic 3D game. While the gaming community went out of its way to praise the game, the developers, on the other hand, made no official post about it.

This disappointed fans because, as developers, it was Rockstar's sole responsibility to acknowledge the game's enduring saga. Instead, the gaming company remained silent on the matter, ignoring the significant milestone.

Fans are disappointed by Rockstar's silence on GTA Vice City's 20th anniversary

On October 31, 2022, Rockstar Games shared a tweet informing GTA Online players about the game's latest Halloween update. While the tweet was part of their regular announcements, gamers were not pleased and bombarded the company with several assertions.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get 2X GTA$ & RP on Halloween modes, the new BF Weevil Custom, and more: Happy Halloween! Play GTA Online today to claim the rare Sasquatch Outfit.Plus, get 2X GTA$ & RP on Halloween modes, the new BF Weevil Custom, and more: rsg.ms/0009ab3 Happy Halloween! Play GTA Online today to claim the rare Sasquatch Outfit. Plus, get 2X GTA$ & RP on Halloween modes, the new BF Weevil Custom, and more: rsg.ms/0009ab3 https://t.co/AoFK9wt3Dq

Grand Theft Auto Vice City celebrated its 20th anniversary just a few days before this Halloween tweet. While various websites claim different release dates, the official Rockstar Games website lists the date as October 27, 2002.

Nonetheless, Rockstar did not address this significant event, and fans expressed their displeasure in the form of replies to the company's latest tweet. Many players accused the game's creators of neglecting the game, with the majority stating that "Rockstar doesn't care about their fans anymore".

tanner @PlayboiTNNR @RockstarGames So you guys don’t care about anniversaries of your games anymore? @RockstarGames So you guys don’t care about anniversaries of your games anymore?

skyler7192 @skyler7192 @RockstarGames And you guys couldn't care less that your pushing real fans away from your games in hopes to satisfy new players, for real nobody cares anymore about GTA online, at least give us single player dlc @RockstarGames And you guys couldn't care less that your pushing real fans away from your games in hopes to satisfy new players, for real nobody cares anymore about GTA online, at least give us single player dlc

A fan account called GTA 6 Trailer Countdown shared an entertaining meme about Rockstar sleeping on the anniversary date of Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Twitter user RAFA expressed disappointment at seeing Rockstar Games capitalize on the decade-old game rather than applauding the classic game for its achievements.

RAFA @kyller61 @RockstarGames You dont even celebrate the 20th anniversary of gta vice city, all you care about is milking a 10 year old game. I’m disappointed Rockstar Games… @RockstarGames You dont even celebrate the 20th anniversary of gta vice city, all you care about is milking a 10 year old game. I’m disappointed Rockstar Games…

While most fans were hoping for an appreciation post from the developers about Vice City, user Itsjustdubz stated their theory that GTA 6 leaks would resurface if Rockstar did so.

Itsjustdubz @Itsjstdubz Rockstar don't want to acknowledge vice cities anniversary because it would make the GTA6 Vice City leaks trend again. That's the kind of company you are dealing with Rockstar don't want to acknowledge vice cities anniversary because it would make the GTA6 Vice City leaks trend again. That's the kind of company you are dealing with

Another user, BIG W MANS, added their own theory about the game's old developers, who were no longer part of the company.

BIG W MANS @dripsince @kyller61 @RockstarGames i keep telling fanboys the devs who made Games like Vice City left the company a long time ago, this aint the same Rockstar that made GTA Vice City or RDR2. @kyller61 @RockstarGames i keep telling fanboys the devs who made Games like Vice City left the company a long time ago, this aint the same Rockstar that made GTA Vice City or RDR2.

Vice City's 10th anniversary celebrations

Although Rockstar Games allegedly overlooked Vice City's 20th anniversary, it previously celebrated the 10-year commemoration with many surprises. The video game developer announced Vice City's 10th Anniversary Edition for iOS and Android devices via an official newsletter.

The newsletter also stated that the mobile editions would have native high-resolution graphics, updated character models and lighting effects, improved firing and targeting options, customizable control layouts, limited-time Vice City anniversary-themed collectibles, and much more.

With such a lavish celebration for the 10th anniversary, fans expected even more for the 20th. While a teaser or trailer for GTA 6 was highly anticipated, some fans were also hoping for mobile editions of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

Release dates for major Grand Theft Auto games

The anticipation of a trailer for the upcoming game on the anniversary date was more than just a hunch. Rockstar Games has released the majority of their previous titles during the year's end, so fans are used to this pattern.

The very first Grand Theft Auto game was released on November 28, 1997. GTA 3 was released on October 23, 2001, Vice City on October 27, 2002, San Andreas on October 26, 2004, GTA 4 was released on April 29, 2008, Grand Theft Auto 5 and its Online variant were released on September 17, and October 1, 2013, respectively, and the most recent Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was released on November 11, 2021.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes