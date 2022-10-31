GTA Online Halloween 2022 events and rewards detailed

The ongoing Halloween event in GTA Online has almost reached its final stage, but gamers can still participate in various spooky activities all over the map. Rockstar Games launched the event on October 6, 2022, and is expected to remain active until November 3.

With so many activities going on in the game right now and the playerbase in such a festive mood, it is likely that many of the Halloween-themed gameplay elements will be sorely missed. This article includes all the Halloween events and the rewards players can claim by participating in them.

Details about all the Halloween 2022 events and rewards in GTA Online

With the recent weekly announcement, Rockstar Games has added a number of new and returning events to GTA Online. Players who log in between October 27 and November 3 will receive a Death Mask for free.

Additionally, logging into the game on October 31 will reward you with a rare Sasquatch Outfit. These can be obtained from the wardrobe or through the interaction menu within the game.

- Weevil Custom ($980,000)



Returning content

-Peyote Plants

-UFO Business Battle

-Camhedz Arcade Machine

Freemode Events

- Phantom Car

- Slasher (50% chance to fight your clone)



2x GTA$ & RP

- Halloween Adv Modes

- Arena Modes (+2x AP)



Log in unlock

- Death Mask

Additionally, Peyote Plants have made a return to the game and can be found all over the map in various locations. Consuming them will transform you into a specific animal with their abilities. The community has been engaging in a variety of activities after transforming into animals, with some even traveling to Cayo Perico to attend El Eubio's party.

A map of all Peyote Plant locations in GTA Online (Image via Twitter)

Multiple UFOs can also be seen in Los Santos, and this time, they are abducting people who run beneath them. Players who take photos of these UFOs and send them to Omega will receive $15,000 for each picture. After sending 25 photos, players will receive Glow Believe Caps and UFO Boxer Shorts to be abducted by them.

UFO Business Battles are also present in GTA Online, where players have to deliver spaceship parts to Omega. Delivering cargo successfully during Business Battle unlocks the Pale Vintage Mummy mask or the Green Vintage Frank mask in the wardrobe. Completing any Sell mission this week will also reward you with a Halloween Chute Bag.

Gamers who own an arcade can participate in the Camhedz Arcade Machine Event. In terms of Freemode events, GTA Online players may encounter their Clone Slashers, Phantom cars, and the Cerberus truck while roaming the streets.

An exact replica of the player as a Slasher will appear during the Slasher event and will become hostile when approached. While the Slasher appears to be identical to the player, it has more health points and damage, with Clone Slashers able to kill players in a single blow.

All Halloween-themed Adversary Modes are offering double money and RP in GTA Online. Rockstar even released a new Adversary Mode called Judgement Day in the first week of the month. Along with that, returning Adversary Modes such as Condemned, Come Out to Play, Lost vs. Damned, and Beast vs. Slasher also offer increased payouts.

Completing a single round of Condemned Adversary Mode unlocks the Orange & Gray Tech Demon mask in the wardrobe.

Alien Survivals, Slasher, Beast vs. Slasher, and Arena War Series all offer double money, RP, and Arena Points, respectively. GTA Online players who want to farm RP to level up in the game should definitely take advantage of all the Halloween events this week.

