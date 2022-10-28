5 things GTA Online players should do before the Halloween event ends

The Halloween event is taking place in GTA Online, and this is the last week to take advantage of the benefits. While players can continue playing like usual, participating in Halloween activities adds more excitement to the game.

Rockstar Games has added several Halloween-themed missions and activities to the game so far. While some have been discontinued or their benefits have been reduced, the majority are still available for players to enjoy.

This article includes a list of five Halloween activities that GTA Online players should participate in before Rockstar removes them from the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 Halloween-related activities GTA Online players can take part in before the event ends

1) Collect all the masks

Rockstar has added several Halloween-themed masks in Grand Theft Auto Online since the first week of October. Players can receive six to seven masks depending on whether or not they have purchased the GTA+ subscription.

To get into the Halloween spirit, players should collect the following masks:

War Mask

Gray Vintage Frank Mask

Horror Pumpkin Mask

Conquest Mask

Brown Vintage Frank Mask

Dark Green Vintage Vampire Mask

Orange Tech Demon Mask

Famine Mask

Green Vintage Mummy Mask

Death Mask

Gray Cracked Puppet Mask

Grimy Stitched Mask.

All Halloween masks in the game are available for free. While some require minor tasks to be completed, the majority are unlocked after logging in. Once unlocked, players can acquire them from their inventories.

2) Participate in the Adversary Modes

Several new and returning Adversary Modes have also been added to the game this Halloween month. While some will remain available after the event, others may be phased out by the end of the week.

GTA Online players can take part in Judgement Day, Beast vs Slasher, Slasher, Come Out to Play, Condemned, and many other Adversary Modes that are currently available in Grand Theft Auto Online.

All Halloween-themed Adversary Modes are currently offering double money and RP. So, now is a good time to get the Halloween outfits and jump into the games.

3) Find the UFOs

UFOs have invaded the state of San Andreas, and numerous sources have reported their mysterious sightings in GTA Online. While aliens are yet to visit Earth, players can look for the UFOs and photograph them as evidence.

Every day, a new one appears in a different location. Players can probe the entire map between 10 PM and 4 AM every in-game day to find the UFO.

Once found, gamers can use the Snapmatic camera to photograph the aircraft from a distance and send it to Omega (from GTA 5 Story Mode) to earn cash rewards, accessories, and RP.

4) Do the Cerberus Surprise event

Exotic Exports Cerberus Surprise is a free-roam event in GTA Online. Players must deliver an exotic vehicle to the docks while being pursued by a driverless Apocalypse Cerberus truck. The event may sound intriguing, but one should be aware that the ghostly Cerberus is dangerous, and misjudgments can be fatal.

A random exotic vehicle will appear on the map, accompanied by a Cerberus. The truck cannot be destroyed beforehand or abandoned. The delivery must be completed before it destroys the vehicle or kills the player. It is one of the most exciting events in the game, full of unexpected twists and turns.

5) Visit Cayo Perico as animals

Peyote plants have returned to GTA Online, and players who consume them can transform into various animals. While roaming the map as an animal is enjoyable, one can take it a step further by visiting the Cayo Perico island.

They can also fly around the map as birds and dance at the Cayo Perico Beach Party. To do so, players must begin scouting missions for the Cayo Perico Heist after transforming into an animal.

