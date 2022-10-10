Complete breakdown of Adversary Mode payouts in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

Adversary modes are some of the most popular game modes in GTA Online. Players get to participate in exciting PvP battles and make money while doing so. Whilst PvP modes are available in free-roam, Adversary modes are favored since they provide players with a confined space, platforms, and tasks while facing off against enemies.
Unfortunately, Rockstar is not very generous when it comes to mission rewards in GTA Online. Most items are exorbitantly priced, and jobs generally pay too little for the efforts taken to complete them. Although payments have been updated with the latest DLC update, they still feel insufficient. This article contains a list of all the Adversary Mode payouts in the game after the recent update.
Current payouts for Adversary Mode in GTA Online
On July 26, 2022, Rockstar released the Criminal Enterprises DLC in GTA Online. Alongside numerous changes, improvements, and special additions, the developers increased the payout for various activities in the game.
Following this announcement, Tez2, a well-known GTA data miner, provided details about the increased payouts per round for the game's Adversary Mode through his Twitter handle. While Rockstar has not confirmed these figures yet, Tez2 is well-known for factual data and accurate leaks, and is a trustworthy source for any news related to Rockstar Games.
The current standard payouts in GTA Online Adversary mode are as follows:
- Under or equal to 3 minutes - $4,260
- Under or equal to 5 minutes - $7,460
- Under or equal to 7 minutes and 30 seconds - $11,980
- Under or equal to 10 minutes - $14,930
- Under or equal to 15 minutes - $20,000
- More than 15 minutes - $29,850
While these are the base payouts for the missions, Rockstar occasionally offers double-money bonuses on them.
The following are the double-money rewards for Adversary mode missions:
- Under or equal to 3 minutes - $8,530
- Under or equal to 5 minutes - $14,930
- Under or equal to 7 minutes and 30 seconds - $23,950
- Under or equal to 10 minutes - $29,850
- Under or equal to 15 minutes - $40,000
- More than 15 minutes - $59,700
Although it is uncommon, GTA Online's Adversary mode sometimes offers triple payout bonuses as well.
The figures for the triple-money award are:
- Under or equal to 3 minutes - $12,790
- Under or equal to 5 minutes - $22,390
- Under or equal to 7 minutes and 30 seconds - $35,930
- Under or equal to 10 minutes - $44,780
- Under or equal to 15 minutes - $60,000
- More than 15 minutes - $89,550
Players' reactions to the increased payouts
Although the payouts are clearly better than before, players are still dissatisfied with the figures, with many publicly voicing their displeasure with Rockstar. GhillieMaster, a popular GTA YouTuber, stated that even the 3x rewards appear insulting in some contexts.
Another YouTuber, Tylarious, suggested that bonus rewards should be given to players for each kill they get in missions.
One user suggested that Rockstar should balance the job rewards like they did in the free-roam missions.
Another user pointed out that these "payment adjustments" are still inefficient.
Rockstar recently added a brand new Adversary mode called "Judgement Day" into the game. Fortunately, the missions are providing double-money perks for this week. Interested players should try their hand at these for some quick and easy profit.
