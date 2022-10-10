Complete breakdown of Adversary Mode payouts in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

Adversary modes are some of the most popular game modes in GTA Online. Players get to participate in exciting PvP battles and make money while doing so. Whilst PvP modes are available in free-roam, Adversary modes are favored since they provide players with a confined space, platforms, and tasks while facing off against enemies.

Unfortunately, Rockstar is not very generous when it comes to mission rewards in GTA Online. Most items are exorbitantly priced, and jobs generally pay too little for the efforts taken to complete them. Although payments have been updated with the latest DLC update, they still feel insufficient. This article contains a list of all the Adversary Mode payouts in the game after the recent update.

Current payouts for Adversary Mode in GTA Online

On July 26, 2022, Rockstar released the Criminal Enterprises DLC in GTA Online. Alongside numerous changes, improvements, and special additions, the developers increased the payout for various activities in the game.

Following this announcement, Tez2, a well-known GTA data miner, provided details about the increased payouts per round for the game's Adversary Mode through his Twitter handle. While Rockstar has not confirmed these figures yet, Tez2 is well-known for factual data and accurate leaks, and is a trustworthy source for any news related to Rockstar Games.

The current standard payouts in GTA Online Adversary mode are as follows:

Under or equal to 3 minutes - $4,260

Under or equal to 5 minutes - $7,460

Under or equal to 7 minutes and 30 seconds - $11,980

Under or equal to 10 minutes - $14,930

Under or equal to 15 minutes - $20,000

More than 15 minutes - $29,850

While these are the base payouts for the missions, Rockstar occasionally offers double-money bonuses on them.

The following are the double-money rewards for Adversary mode missions:

Under or equal to 3 minutes - $8,530

Under or equal to 5 minutes - $14,930

Under or equal to 7 minutes and 30 seconds - $23,950

Under or equal to 10 minutes - $29,850

Under or equal to 15 minutes - $40,000

More than 15 minutes - $59,700

Although it is uncommon, GTA Online's Adversary mode sometimes offers triple payout bonuses as well.

The figures for the triple-money award are:

Under or equal to 3 minutes - $12,790

Under or equal to 5 minutes - $22,390

Under or equal to 7 minutes and 30 seconds - $35,930

Under or equal to 10 minutes - $44,780

Under or equal to 15 minutes - $60,000

More than 15 minutes - $89,550

Players' reactions to the increased payouts

Although the payouts are clearly better than before, players are still dissatisfied with the figures, with many publicly voicing their displeasure with Rockstar. GhillieMaster, a popular GTA YouTuber, stated that even the 3x rewards appear insulting in some contexts.

Nick @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 Normal pay should be the 3x amount tbh. $30k for more than 15 minutes is insulting @TezFunz2 Normal pay should be the 3x amount tbh. $30k for more than 15 minutes is insulting

Another YouTuber, Tylarious, suggested that bonus rewards should be given to players for each kill they get in missions.

Tylarious @TylariousYT @TezFunz2 It would be nice to have payout bonuses for kills to... every kill you get earns an extra 2K or something like that. @TezFunz2 It would be nice to have payout bonuses for kills to... every kill you get earns an extra 2K or something like that.

One user suggested that Rockstar should balance the job rewards like they did in the free-roam missions.

GL1TCH1 @Tch1Gl1



They have balanced money making in freeroam so well. And they gotta do the same with Jobs. Make them pay just like payphone hits etc... Decent payouts for what you do.



This encourages players to play Jobs. Helping fix the horrible matchmaing and lack of players. @TezFunz2 Pathetic money.They have balanced money making in freeroam so well. And they gotta do the same with Jobs. Make them pay just like payphone hits etc... Decent payouts for what you do.This encourages players to play Jobs. Helping fix the horrible matchmaing and lack of players. @TezFunz2 Pathetic money.They have balanced money making in freeroam so well. And they gotta do the same with Jobs. Make them pay just like payphone hits etc... Decent payouts for what you do.This encourages players to play Jobs. Helping fix the horrible matchmaing and lack of players.

Another user pointed out that these "payment adjustments" are still inefficient.

Jade @Jade_Knightfall @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 Still find it funny how they've done so many "payout adjustments" and most, if not all of them, still aren't worth the time. @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 Still find it funny how they've done so many "payout adjustments" and most, if not all of them, still aren't worth the time. https://t.co/xKTwDDR4RY

Rockstar recently added a brand new Adversary mode called "Judgement Day" into the game. Fortunately, the missions are providing double-money perks for this week. Interested players should try their hand at these for some quick and easy profit.

