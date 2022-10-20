How to unlock Halloween masks in GTA Online event week (October 20)

Halloween is quickly approaching, and Rockstar Games has released a bunch of spooky masks in GTA Online. Players can get five to six masks depending on whether or not they have a GTA+ subscription. With the weekly update on October 20, 2022, two new maks have been added to the game.

Halloween-themed masks are available in the game for free. However, players must complete specific tasks to have them added to their inventory. Gamers can easily claim all the masks as most tasks are simple to complete.

Unlocking Halloween masks in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online players can use the Famine Mask to spook the streets around Los Santos. It was added to the game as part of the Halloween weekly update on October 20, and players can claim it for free. Players must log in to the game between October 20 and 27 to get the masks before the game resets.

Once logged in, a notification will appear indicating that the mask has been unlocked and added to the inventory. Players can check it out by going to the 'Characters' section of the Masks list in the interaction menu.

The second is the Green Vintage Mummy mask, which has now been added to the game. GTA Online players must complete a Payphone Hit given by Franklin to receive this mask. After successful completion, the mask will be automatically added to the players' wardrobes.

To obtain a Payphone Hit mission, gamers must own an Agency business in the game. Once the Agency has been established, they will have to complete three security contracts to unlock the Payphone Hits.

Other Halloween masks in GTA Online

Other Halloween masks include the Horror Pumpkin Mask, Conquest Mask, Brown Vintage Frank Mask, Dark Green Vintage Vampire Mask, and Orange Tech Demon Mask. These are also very simple to get, with players only needing to complete a few missions that last about 10-15 minutes each.

To acquire the Horror Pumpkin Mask, players must participate in the ongoing Jack O' Lanterns event in GTA Online. In the event, players have to collect 200 Jack O' Lanterns, with only ten spawnings per day. After collecting the first ten Jack O' Lanterns, the mask will be added to the player's wardrobe.

The Conquest Mask has been added to the game as part of the Judgement Day Adversary Mode. However, one does not need to participate in the Adversary Mode to obtain it. GTA Online players who logged in during the Judgement Day Adversary Mode week already have this mask in their inventory.

The Brown Vintage Frank Mask has been added as a continuation of the Criminal Enterprises update. Players who register as Associates, Bodyguards, or members of a Motorcycle Club during this period have this mask unlocked and can be collected from the Vespucci Movie Masks store.

The Dark Green Vintage Vampire Mask has already been unlocked for players who registered as CEO, VIP, or MC Presidents and completed one Special Cargo Sell Mission last week. Players can obtain the mask by looking through their wardrobes.

Similarly, the Orange Tech Demon Mask was available for players who logged in to the game during the first week of the month until October 6.

