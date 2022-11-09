Here's how to get up to $1 million in GTA Online with Prime Gaming

The weekly update in GTA Online on November 3, 2022, has brought many rewards and benefits to gamers. While regular players can already take advantage of several in-game bonuses, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers will receive additional benefits this month.

The online gaming outlet offers up to $1 million for players who participate in the game during this time period. However, there are a few requirements that need to be met before claiming this prize. This article provides all of the necessary details and conditions for players to reap the benefits.

How to get up to $1 million in GTA Online using Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming @primegaming



Plus get up to GTA$1,000,000 in one-time bonuses through the event – in addition to GTA$125,000 each week you play!



spr.ly/6011MQ8MW Pull off elaborate Heists in @RockstarGames #GTAOnline and score wide-ranging bonuses all month long.Plus get up to GTA$1,000,000 in one-time bonuses through the event – in addition to GTA$125,000 each week you play! Pull off elaborate Heists in @RockstarGames #GTAOnline and score wide-ranging bonuses all month long.Plus get up to GTA$1,000,000 in one-time bonuses through the event – in addition to GTA$125,000 each week you play! spr.ly/6011MQ8MW https://t.co/UkG7b0FBQu

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering a one-time $1 million bonus in GTA Online, but this reward is divided into two parts. Prime-registered players who log into the game before December 7, 2022, will receive a reward of $500,000 in their gaming profile.

On top of that, GTA+ subscribers who are also Prime Gaming members will receive an additional $500,000 for logging into the game before December 7, 2022. All of these benefits are simply unlocked upon login, and players don't have to do anything else to obtain them.

Furthermore, Prime Gaming will provide additional $125,000 in-game rewards for players who log into the title every week until the end of the above-mentioned period.

Which platforms are eligible for the benefits?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get a 1-time GTA$500K bonus for playing between Nov 3 - Dec 7 (GTA+ Members get additional GTA$500K). Plus weekly GTA$125K bonuses for players with Social Club accounts linked to gaming.amazon.com/loot/gtaonline Prime Gaming Members get additional GTA$ bonuses this month.Get a 1-time GTA$500K bonus for playing between Nov 3 - Dec 7 (GTA+ Members get additional GTA$500K). Plus weekly GTA$125K bonuses for players with Social Club accounts linked to @primegaming Prime Gaming Members get additional GTA$ bonuses this month.Get a 1-time GTA$500K bonus for playing between Nov 3 - Dec 7 (GTA+ Members get additional GTA$500K). Plus weekly GTA$125K bonuses for players with Social Club accounts linked to @primegaming: gaming.amazon.com/loot/gtaonline https://t.co/ieiCx68rHn

While it is obvious that players must have Amazon Prime Gaming and GTA+ subscriptions to receive the cumulative $1 million reward, the official Prime Gaming website has specified some platforms that are offering the benefits.

Gamers who use the following platforms can claim the $500,000 bonus from Amazon:

PC

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One, and

Xbox Series X|S

However, the second $500,000 bonus is only available to players on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as these are the only platforms that currently offer the GTA+ subscription.

It should be noted that Prime Gaming services are not available in all countries and regions across the world. According to the official website, Prime Gaming is not available in Russia, China, India, or other countries where the service is officially banned. Therefore, players should verify that their country or region supports the service before proceeding.

GTA+ benefits for November 2022

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac https://t.co/Fq3gJk8oU6

GTA+ subscribers in Grand Theft Auto Online will receive significant in-game rewards until December 12, 2022. Along with the game's regular bonuses, players can gain even more by participating in the game's ongoing Heists Event.

The advantages include a guaranteed Panther Statue in the Cayo Perico Heist, 1.5x$ and RP on Original Heists, 50% off all Original Heists setup missions, and more. Presently, the subscription costs $5.99 per month and is available through the Xbox Games Store or the PlayStation Store.

Details and benefits of Prime Gaming subscription

The Prime Gaming subscription costs $14.99 per month. Brand new users can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial if they want to test it out. Gamers who subscribe to the service will receive the following benefits:

Free games and in-game loot every month

Prime status and benefits on Twitch

Unlimited TV shows and movies

Free shipping on orders placed through the Amazon website

Amazon offers Prime subscriptions in three categories: Amazon Prime, Prime Gaming, and Prime Video. Each subscription is integrated and users can enjoy all of these benefits with just a single subscription.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes