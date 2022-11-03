GTA Online weekly update details revealed for November 3, 2022

Rockstar Games released a new weekly update for GTA Online on November 3, 2022. The game's Halloween celebrations have finally come to an end, and this week's update includes several new vehicles, discounts, and increased payouts from missions.

As previously reported, several heist missions in GTA Online have received an interim buff for the week, and free clothes are also available to players who log in during this time period.

GTA Online increases Heist benefits with the latest weekly update (November 3 - 10, 2022)

Simeon Showroom - Sultan RS Classic, Hustler, Cypher, Hermes, Sentinel Classic



Unlock Cliffford Varsity Jacket by completing The Bogdan Problem



Unlock Cliffford Hoodie by completing the The Doomsday Scenario



New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Übermacht SC1

Lampadati Viseris

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Vapid Hustler

Übermacht Cypher

Albany Hermes

Übermacht Sentinel Classic

Podium Vehicle

Pfister Comet SR

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Declasse Mamba (Top 3 in a Street Race Series race for 3 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive)

Bravado Banshee

New Test Track Vehicles

Grotti GT500

Overflod Autarch

Ocelot Pariah

Time Trials

Normal Time Trial - Up Chilliad

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site 2

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

- Hunting Pack (Remix)

- Street Races

- The Fleeca Job Heist

- OG Heists Setups



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- The Doomsday Heist



2x RP on

- Humane Labs LTS



Log in unlock:

- Black Rockstar Tee



Podium: Comet SR

Prize Ride: Mamba (Top 3 in Street Races, 5 days in row)

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Street Race Series

Hunting Pack (Remix)

The Fleeca Job Heist

OG Heists Setups

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

The Doomsday Heist

2x RP on the following:

Humane Labs LTS

Log-in unlock:

Black Rockstar Games tee

Other unlocks:

Still Slipping Tie Dye cap

Still Slipping Tie-Dye Tee

Cliffford Varsity Jacket (by completing The Bogdan Problem)

Cliffford Hoodie (by completing The Doomsday Scenario)

Discounts

50% off on the following:

Doomsday Heist Setup Cost

40% off on the following:

Facilities and their renovations

35% off on the following:

Akula ($2,407,632-$1,810,250)

Barrage ($1,378,877-$1,036,750)

Volatol ($2,420,600-$1,820,000)

Hustler ($406,250)

Pariah ($923,000)

SC1 ($1,041,950)

Sentinel Classic ($422,500-$316,875)

Viseris ($568,750)

30% off on the following:

Autarch ($1,368,500)

Hermes ($374,500)

GT500 ($549,500)

Kamacho ($241,500)

25% off on the following:

Khanjal ($2,887,762-$2,171,250)

RCV ($2,344,125-$1,762,500)

Doomsday Heist and the original heists received increased payouts and more

As previously reported by numerous Rockstar Games insiders, November will be marked as the Heist Challenge month, with several Heist Missions offering double or triple money bonuses. While the gaming company has yet to officially announce it, Doomsday Heist and the original heists have already received the buff.

To complement the Heist Challenge event, Rockstar has provided significant discounts on all Heist-related requirements. The TM-02 Khanjali tank, Akula helicopter, Volatol aircraft, and a variety of other Doomsday Heist-related vehicles are all heavily discounted. Similarly, high-end apartments are also for sale and are required to participate in the original heists.

Players should keep in mind that Khanjali tanks and RCV vehicles are Facility exclusives and must be purchased and stored in underground basements.

