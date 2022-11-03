GTA Online weekly update details revealed for November 3, 2022

Rockstar Games released a new weekly update for GTA Online on November 3, 2022. The game's Halloween celebrations have finally come to an end, and this week's update includes several new vehicles, discounts, and increased payouts from missions.
As previously reported, several heist missions in GTA Online have received an interim buff for the week, and free clothes are also available to players who log in during this time period.
GTA Online increases Heist benefits with the latest weekly update (November 3 - 10, 2022)
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Übermacht SC1
- Lampadati Viseris
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
- Vapid Hustler
- Übermacht Cypher
- Albany Hermes
- Übermacht Sentinel Classic
Podium Vehicle
- Pfister Comet SR
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Declasse Mamba (Top 3 in a Street Race Series race for 3 days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive)
- Bravado Banshee
New Test Track Vehicles
- Grotti GT500
- Overflod Autarch
- Ocelot Pariah
Time Trials
- Normal Time Trial - Up Chilliad
- HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site 2
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Street Race Series
- Hunting Pack (Remix)
- The Fleeca Job Heist
- OG Heists Setups
1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- The Doomsday Heist
2x RP on the following:
- Humane Labs LTS
Log-in unlock:
- Black Rockstar Games tee
Other unlocks:
- Still Slipping Tie Dye cap
- Still Slipping Tie-Dye Tee
- Cliffford Varsity Jacket (by completing The Bogdan Problem)
- Cliffford Hoodie (by completing The Doomsday Scenario)
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Doomsday Heist Setup Cost
40% off on the following:
- Facilities and their renovations
35% off on the following:
- Akula ($2,407,632-$1,810,250)
- Barrage ($1,378,877-$1,036,750)
- Volatol ($2,420,600-$1,820,000)
- Hustler ($406,250)
- Pariah ($923,000)
- SC1 ($1,041,950)
- Sentinel Classic ($422,500-$316,875)
- Viseris ($568,750)
30% off on the following:
- Autarch ($1,368,500)
- Hermes ($374,500)
- GT500 ($549,500)
- Kamacho ($241,500)
25% off on the following:
- Khanjal ($2,887,762-$2,171,250)
- RCV ($2,344,125-$1,762,500)
Doomsday Heist and the original heists received increased payouts and more
As previously reported by numerous Rockstar Games insiders, November will be marked as the Heist Challenge month, with several Heist Missions offering double or triple money bonuses. While the gaming company has yet to officially announce it, Doomsday Heist and the original heists have already received the buff.
To complement the Heist Challenge event, Rockstar has provided significant discounts on all Heist-related requirements. The TM-02 Khanjali tank, Akula helicopter, Volatol aircraft, and a variety of other Doomsday Heist-related vehicles are all heavily discounted. Similarly, high-end apartments are also for sale and are required to participate in the original heists.
Players should keep in mind that Khanjali tanks and RCV vehicles are Facility exclusives and must be purchased and stored in underground basements.
