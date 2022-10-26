Top 5 weaponized vehicles that GTA Online players should consider buying

GTA Online lobbies can sometimes feel like war zones, and players should get their hands on the best-weaponized vehicles to overcome the situation. Rockstar Games provides many combat-ready vehicles, but not all live up to the hype, as most are also extremely expensive.

However, some popular vehicles are considered fan favorites and excel on offense and defense. This article discusses five weaponized vehicles in GTA Online that players should consider purchasing for overall combat readiness.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: Five of the best weaponized vehicles that players should own

5) Buzzard Attack Chopper

Buzzard Attack Chopper is a weaponized helicopter in GTA Online. While it is not as powerful as other vehicles in the game, it is extremely useful in the multiplayer title's early stages. New players can use it to navigate the map, attack enemies, and engage in PvP battles with other low-level players.

The helicopter can be outfitted with a machine gun and a missile launcher with unlimited ammo, and costs $1,750,000 on the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

4) Toreador

Pegassi Toreador is a custom submersible sports car in GTA Online and is one of the most popular amphibious vehicles in the game with firing capabilities. It can be outfitted with dual forward-facing machine guns, a missile launcher, and a torpedo launcher. All weapon upgrades have unlimited ammo, providing all-around protection on land, in the air, and underwater.

It can be purchased for $3,660,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website and stored in the Kosatka Moon Pool.

3) Vigilante

Grotti Vigilante is a weaponized Super Car in GTA Online. Gamers can outfit the vehicle with two front-facing machine guns, which are incredibly effective against ground enemies. It can also be outfitted with two homing missile launchers with excellent tracking abilities. Players can fire an unlimited number of bullets and up to 30 missiles at once.

The vehicle is equipped with a rocket booster, which significantly boosts its acceleration speed. Unlike other vehicles with boosters, Vigilante's booster charges within 2.5 seconds, allowing riders to spam boost to increase top speed.

It costs $3,750,000 and can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Players who want to have a commanding presence in the lobby while also looking good should add this vehicle to their cruising list.

2) Hydra

Mammoth Hydra is a military attack jet fighter in GTA Online and is one of the most stable and reliable aircraft in the game for engaging in battle scenarios. The vehicle can be outfitted with dual explosive cannons that are remarkably powerful and deadly against most targets. Furthermore, the Hydra can carry an infinite number of missiles that can be launched with or without lock-on modes.

The vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) feature is one of the aircraft's most useful features, allowing players to take off and land on any surface without having a runway. It can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $3,990,000 with a trade price of $3 million.

1) Oppressor Mk 2

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 is a weaponized hoverbike in GTA Online and is also one of the most infamous vehicles in the game. Players can arm it with three types of weapons: machine guns, explosive MG, and homing missiles. The latter is the most popular as they require less effort and are very accurate.

The vehicle can carry up to 20 homing missiles with a limited-range lock-on capacity. Although machine guns and explosive MGs have unlimited ammo, players must manually aim them at the target, which can sometimes be a little inconvenient.

The Oppressor Mk 2 can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online for $3,890,250 with a trade price of $2,925,000.

