Which is the fastest car in GTA 5 single-player?

Fast cars in GTA games are a must and have even become a trademark for the iconic franchise. Although the latest installment of the series features many speedy vehicles, most of these are limited to the multiplayer mode only.

Many in the community often complain that GTA 5's Story Mode has slower cars than its Online variant. Rockstar released these vehicles with the game's launch and never really updated them consistently, like they did for the multiplayer mode.

This article provides details of the fastest car in Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode that players can get in 2022.

Everything about the fastest car in GTA 5's Story Mode: The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Southern San Andreas Super Autos' description of this muscle car reads:

“Baby boomer teen dream repackaged for the mass market generation. A muscle car without the muscle that's the rental vehicle of choice for tourists looking for a slice of 'real' Americana. Get it with exclusive Pisswasser Livery.”

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is a two-door racing muscle car in GTA 5. Equipped with a powerful V8 engine, this vehicle can reach a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h and is established as the fastest muscle car in a straight line.

The car is just a regular Dominator, equipped with a Pißwasser branding on top. It resembles a real-life Ford Mustang and has a sturdy-looking beefy body. Other than its branding, which cannot be changed or removed, it has the following minor sponsors:

Atomic

Car Tune Network

Power Metal

Pure Lube

Terroil

Vapid Racing

Xero

The car can be further customized at Los Santos Customs in GTA 5 and offers only three color options, which are Classic, Matte, and Metallic.

Performance of the Pißwasser Dominator in GTA 5

Compared to the standard Dominator, this variant features improved performance stats. It has a 5-speed gearbox and boasts better acceleration, good braking power, and a high top speed.

The vehicle's weight is also slightly lower than that of the original car, making it faster by a small margin. The car's stock exhausts produce a backfire effect that looks rather cool as it picks up speed.

Where to find the Pißwasser Dominator

GTA 5 players can unlock this car after winning three Stock Car Races in-game. Once unlocked, all three characters can access it from the "Special Vehicles" menu inside their garages.

Returning console players from PS3 and Xbox 360 accessing it on the PS4 and Xbox One were able to claim this vehicle for free in Grand Theft Auto 5. Unfortunately, the latest generation PS5 and Xbox X|S consoles do not have "Stock Car Races" missions in Story Mode, which were necessary to unlock the car.

Other features of this vehicle in GTA 5

Being a racing-oriented variant, the Pißwasser Dominator is clearly fast enough to be used in races. Its powerful engine and improved stats are no match for NPC drivers in the game's Story Mode. Unfortunately, the car still suffers from poor traction due to its engine's immense torque.

Inexperienced players may find it difficult to control the vehicle, but it surely rewards those who learn to steer it correctly. Players are advised to use Franklin’s ability to control this vehicle in tight corners.

