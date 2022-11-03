5 reasons why GTA Online players dislike Sell Missions

Sell Missions are an important part of businesses in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Players supply stocks to businesses, which convert them into products that must be sold to earn money and produce more products.

While it is one of the most important ways to earn money in the game, most players despise it due to some frustrating gameplay elements. Rockstar Games is constantly working to improve its in-game business by increasing payouts and adding new revenue streams. However, the developers have not addressed the primary reasons why players dislike the missions.

This article discusses five potential reasons why GTA Online players dislike the Sell Missions.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA Online players avoid Sell Missions

1) Drop points are scattered throughout the entire map

The vicinity of the drop-off locations is a significant problem with the Sell Missions. GTA Online has a large map, and traveling from one side to the other takes a reasonable amount of time. While the game allows you to choose the delivery area, the drop-off locations are mostly scattered across the map.

Due to the distance, gamers spend a lot of time traveling from one drop point to another. Players whose businesses are located far from the delivery point must travel additional distances to reach the first delivery point.

NPC drivers in GTA Online are notorious for bad driving, and there is always the risk of griefers in public lobbies. These elements make Sell Missions in the game extremely painful.

2) Multiple trips

While covering the entire map is already painful enough for players, most businesses in GTA Online provide a number of vehicles in Sell Missions, forcing players to make multiple trips to deliver their cargo.

After completing one trip, players must return to their delivery vehicles to begin the next round, which can take a long time and become monotonous. While most businesses allow 30 minutes for delivery, the Bunker only allows 15 minutes regardless of the number of vehicles.

3) Slow and outdated delivery vehicles

GTA Online players are also frustrated by the quality of their delivery vehicles. While some businesses allow players to upgrade and modify their vehicles, the vast majority of businesses require them to use preset vehicles. Duneloader, Post OP Boxville, Trashmaster, Dodo, and a few others are among the most disliked delivery vehicles.

These are some of the slowest and worst-quality vehicles in the game. Duneloaders can oversteer excessively even after a minor hit, the Post OP Boxville takes an eternity to reach a reasonable speed, and the Dodo plane is slower than many land vehicles.

The majority of players immediately abandon the mission when they get any of these vehicles to deliver their cargo. MC Clubhouse businesses are notorious for providing them on a regular basis, which irritates the player base the most.

4) The game alerts the entire lobby

One of the most vexing features of GTA Online, which many players despise, is that it notifies the entire lobby when other players sell their cargo. Furthermore, the game encourages players to destroy their shipments for petty cash.

Although Grand Theft Auto Online is intended to be played with friends, the vast majority of players prefer to play it alone. When griefers fall behind solo players trying to sell their products in peace, it becomes nearly impossible for them to complete the delivery, and ends up losing the entire stock.

5) No defense mechanism

Most delivery vehicles are not only slow and out of date, but they are also defenseless. GTA Online offers basic vehicles for Sell Missions with no upgrades. As a result, players frequently struggle when faced with enemies during the delivery period.

While gamers can use some of their inventory weapons, it becomes inconvenient when doing something important like selling goods for money. NPC enemies are also aimbots that can easily kill players.

