5 reasons why GTA Online feels boring now

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is a massive game that features thousands of active players at almost any given time. Although Rockstar Games continues to add extensions and DLC updates to the game, a significant portion of the player base has begun to get bored of it.

While the reasons may differ from player to player, there are some common elements that contribute to the game's boredom. This article discusses five potential reasons why players are losing interest in GTA Online.

5 factors that make GTA Online boring at the moment

1) Being monotonous

The goal of GTA Online is to grind, make money, and build a criminal empire. While the game provides several methods for achieving goals, they have become monotonous for players.

The game's theme revolves around earning money and purchasing items. While the process may appear to be intriguing at first, repeating the same actions for weeks or months can become extremely tedious for players.

Although Rockstar occasionally adds new gameplay elements, they are usually present for a short duration or provide less money to entice players.

2) Too many options to play

GTA Online has been around for nine years, and the game has evolved significantly since its inception. Additional updates add new missions and jobs, clogging the map with mission markers. A quick glance at an old player's mini-map reveals a smattering of icons and markers clustered near the border.

While having limited missions can be inconvenient, too many missions can also be overwhelming. Players frequently ignore the majority of the missions in favor of focusing on a few that pay well.

Rockstar should periodically cycle through missions, providing adequate options with better payment rewards. The exclusivity factor will pique players' interest, leading to increased engagement.

3) Difficult to make money

One of the most unsettling aspects of GTA Online is that it is extremely difficult to make money. A large number of missions may appear to be a grind fest, but in reality, they provide very little money when compared to the tasks and commodity prices in the game.

Most missions only pay around $10,000, discouraging players from returning to play the game. While Rockstar Games is attempting to balance the grinding factor by gradually increasing payouts, players are still dissatisfied because the payments are insufficient to purchase most things.

Instead of constantly increasing payouts, the game should lower the price of services to match their value in GTA Online.

4) Commodities do not have much utilization

Commodities in GTA Online are absurdly priced. Rockstar has overpriced everything in the multiplayer mode, be it a flashy car or a simple torch. However, the majority of the items have little to no use in the game. We can use the Kosatka submarine as an example.

The Kosatka submarine costs $2.2 million and is crucial to the Cayo Perico heist, but it serves little purpose outside of the game. Although players can use it to travel across the map, driving a massive vessel at a slow speed in the sea becomes extremely boring.

Other purchases, such as Bombushka, Avenger, Terrorbyte, and many other vehicles, are similarly used for very limited activities in the game. This narks the players because it forces them to return to the previously convenient options in the game.

5) Imbalanced NPC combat skills

Enemy NPCs in GTA Online are aimbots. When engaged in a gunfight with NPCs, the game shows no mercy and pulls down the players in seconds. The AI has uncanny precision and can easily scope out players in multiplayer mode.

This greatly frustrates the players as they are unable to enjoy the gameplay and must constantly engage with enemy NPCs to survive. Rockstar should consider balancing NPC skills so that players can relish gunfights in the game.

