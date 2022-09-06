How to buy a Kosatka in GTA Online to start Cayo Perico DLC

The Cayo Perico heist in GTA Online is one of the most popular missions in the game. Released with the Cayo Perico DLC, the money-making method has seen a lot of changes over the years. Although the Criminal Enterprises DLC has nerfed the heist, it is still a popular money-grinding strategy.

New players, especially solo ones, are still looking into the Cayo Perico heist to make quick money. But it comes at a price. A hefty amount has to be paid just to buy the Kosatka submarine to begin the heist. This article focuses on how players can buy the Kosatka for the Cayo Perico heist.

How to unlock the Kosatka submarine in GTA Online for Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist was one of the biggest game-changing DLCs added to GTA Online. Among other significant things, it added a new map and a new heist for players. While it has now been nerfed to a significant level, OG players will still remember the craze and memories of the heist.

To begin the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, players need to own a Kosatka submarine. The submarine will act as a base for prep missions and other actions for the heist. However, players will have to unlock the submarine first.

They have to visit a nightclub under the Diamond Casino called The Music Locker. It is marked on the map with a music icon. Players must go to the nightclub and meet Miguel Madrazo (aka Mini Madrazo). A cutscene will appear where Miguel explains the details of the job and the requirements for a submarine.

After the cutscene ends, players can visit the Warstock Cache and Carry website in GTA Online to buy the Kosatka submarine. However, the Kosatka alone costs a whopping $2,200,000 to purchase. New players might not have enough money to buy it instantly and might find it difficult to make such a huge amount of money in the game. It is therefore advised to try other money-making methods to buy the submarine.

Some optional upgrades and amenities are also available for players to purchase with the Kosatka. They are:

Color - $75,000

Flag - Free

Sonar Station - $1,200,000

Guided Missiles - $1,900,000

Weapon Workshop - $350,000

Moon Pool Vehicles:

Sparrow (helicopter) $1,815,000

Kraken Avisa (Submersible) $1,545,000

All these will cost $9,085,000 to fully upgrade the Kosatka. It is up to players whether they buy them or not. However, it is advised to at least buy the Sparrow helicopter as it will help both during and outside the mission in GTA Online.

While it looks like a huge spend, the Cayo Perico Heist offers great returns. Players can grind the heist repeatedly and make more money than they spend. Rockstar has also said that the Cayo Perico Heist is the biggest heist in GTA Online, so the chances of quickly recovering the investment costs on the submarine are high.

Once the heist starts, players should look for all the collectibles and rewards offered on the island of Cayo Perico. This will increase the heist reward and allow players to generate more money in one go. Moreover, grinding the heist solo allows the player to keep all the money that would have otherwise been split among the members.

