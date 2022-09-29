5 games like GTA 5 with highly detailed open-world maps

Open-world games such as Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), have been a dominant genre in the video game industry, and while Rockstar Games' most popular title leads the open-world category, some AAA titles have also proven to be stiff competition.

Every open-world game has a distinct setting and storyline that draws players in. While some are primarily combat-oriented, others are more focused on survival and life experiences. However, they all offer the freedom to explore a vast, highly detailed universe within the game itself.

This article recommends five games for players interested in exploring other open-world maps.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Listings are not in any order.

5 open-world games GTA 5 players should try for a unique experience

5) Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs Legion, the third and most popular installment in the series, takes place in the near future in a fictional London setting, where technology has advanced to the point wherein the city is in a dystopian state. All-round surveillance, open military rule, and powerful syndicates running the city have become the norm.

The game tells the story of DedSec, a hacker group falsely accused of bombing the city, and their efforts to clear their name. The most unique aspect of the game, in comparison to GTA 5, is that it allows players to use multiple characters. The DedSec group's allies can be used to advance the storyline, making it a highly replayable game.

4) Marvel Spider-Man Remastered

Similar to the GTA series, this is an open-world action-adventure game in which players take on the roles of the 'Friendly Neighborhood' Spider-Man, Peter Parker (as himself), Mary Jane Watson, and Miles Morales as they explore New York City.

The map is highly dynamic and players can move around the buildings by jumping, crawling, and swinging while engaging in crime fights and major boss battles.

The game comes with a gripping plot that keeps players hooked until the end. The previously exclusive PS5 game is now available for PC players and has become the new talk of the town.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

One of the most talked about and popular games of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world adventure game based in Night City. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic fictional future world where humans have turned to cyborgs in order to survive.

Despite the problematic status of several of the game's early mechanisms and features, the open world is incredibly amazing and dynamic. In GTA 5, players can change the appearance and accessories of the characters, whereas in contrast, players in Cyberpunk 2077 have the option to customize the main characters. V's body can be outfitted with various weapons and other gear that is useful for survival.

2) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a newly released 2022 game that has become extremely popular. It features a dark fantasy gameplay in which the main character, Tarnished, embarks on a journey to repair the Elden Ring to become the new Elden Lord.

Although the game bears no resemblance to GTA 5, it features a large and highly interactive open world in which players must forge their own path to progress in the story. Tarnished possesses a variety of skills, including weapon mastery, knowledge of magic spells, horseback riding, and crafting, which aids him in his quest.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

It would be unacceptable to speak about open-world games without mentioning Red Dead Redemption 2. The brilliant Rockstar Games production nails every aspect of a living open world. Its AI and free roam mechanics are so advanced and unique that every time a player interacts with the world, they are provided with a new experience.

It is one of the most popular games among players, following the GTA series. The game's highly detailed interaction elements, compelling plot, and life-like world resemblances keep players coming back for more.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far