GTA 3 player pulls off incredible stunt with a Dodo

Pulling airplane stunts is a popular activity among GTA players, but pulling a stunt successfully with the Dodo requires a lot of courage. However, one player in Grand Theft Auto 3 recently performed an incredible stunt with the plane while cruising around the Shoreside Lift Bridge.

Performing a stunt with a Dodo is impressive because of the gameplay physics used in the title. Other gamers were astounded by the execution and praised the player for their skills.

GTA 3 player performs a daring stunt with the Dodo plane

Redditor u/Dinglemaniac shared a video on r/GTA in which they can be seen flying the Dodo plane near the Shoreside Lift Bridge. The player descends to the bridge's road level and then ascends directly by the side of the pillar. Once at the top, they drop to the middle of the bridge's frame and fly out of it in quick succession.

The stunt was indeed difficult, as evidenced by the player's caption. In GTA 3, the Dodo is usually one of the more untrustworthy vehicles. There have been numerous rumors about the aircraft's poor handling, and most GTA players believe Rockstar Games downgraded the plane after the 9/11 attacks in New York City.

The game was released almost immediately after the terrorist attack, and Liberty City is a fictitious representation of New York. Fans claim the developers intentionally made the plane unflyable so that players would not try to recreate the incident.

Although Rockstar officials denied the claim, they did not provide any solid reason for the aircraft's poor handling. Nonetheless, this is one of the most widely circulated rumors in the GTA community.

Redditors react to the insane stunt

Redditors praised u/Dinglemaniac's insane stunt, and many appreciated the player's abilities. u/Projectxuk acknowledged the Redditor's attempts, claiming that it was difficult to even get the Dodo to take off:

Another Redditor, u/stunk_funky, described their attempt to fly the aircraft:

u/Cactusslayr85 stated that they were struggling to lift the aircraft off the ground:

Many users responded to u/Cactusslayr85's comment with instructions on how to handle the Dodo. u/SpinkickFolly provided an in-depth guide to flying the Dodo in Grand Theft Auto 3:

u/Dinglemaniac, on the other hand, uses Newton's Third Law to fly the plane smoothly:

More information about the Dodo

The Dodo is a small plane that appears in several Grand Theft Auto games. According to GTA Fandom, it first appeared briefly as a surrogate plane in Grand Theft Auto 3 and later reappeared in Grand Theft Auto Advance, Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto 4, 5, and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Players will have better control of the plane in recent games, but Rockstar shortened the plane's wings and made it difficult to fly in GTA 3. The Dodo is a seaplane in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online that can be used for a variety of purposes. The plane is also versatile, with the ability to land and take off at short distances.

The Mammoth company manufactures the Dodo aircraft in the HD universe. Grand Theft Auto Online players can purchase it as a personal aircraft for $500,000 from the Elitás Travel website. Returning players can claim the aircraft for free in the game.

