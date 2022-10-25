When was GTA Liberty City Stories released? October 24th or 25th?

Game anniversaries are significant events for GTA fans as they bring back memories of engaging with the series. Because of the internet, modern game releases are easy to remember, and there are large online communities that preserve the information. However, early-era titles mostly had offline communities due to limited internet advancements.

Fans recently became perplexed about the release date of Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories. The puzzling elements still remain, as various sources deemed trustworthy provide two different release dates for the game. While reliable sources are always preferable for recent news and updates, one cannot deny the official information provided by Rockstar Games.

When did GTA Liberty City Stories actually come out?

According to Rockstar Games' official website, Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories was first released on October 25, 2005. The game was first released on the PlayStation Portable before being ported to the PlayStation 2 and 3. It is currently available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 2, Kindle, and PlayStation Portable consoles.

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories' release date as per the official Rockstar Games website

However, different countries have different release dates for the game on PlayStation Portable. According to GTA Fandom, the game was first released in the United States and Canada. Later that year, on November 4, it was released in the United Kingdom and other European Union countries. After two years, it was released in Japan on July 27, 2007.

What led to the matter receiving more attention?

Grand Theft Auto fans began tweeting about the 17th anniversary of Liberty City Stories. The majority of them have claimed that it was released on October 24, 2005. Other trustworthy websites, such as Google, Wikipedia, GTA Fandom, GTA Base, etc. also mention the release date as October 24.

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories release date as per Wikipedia

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories release date as per GTA Fandom

Most fans assumed it to be true based on this information. Although the majority of sources list the aforementioned detail as the release date, only official information can be trusted.

Confusion over Grand Theft Auto 1's release date, and GTA 6 trailer rumors

Rockstar has released the majority of its games in October, which caused yet another confusion in the community. A few days ago, fans were expecting a trailer for the upcoming game. Many thought the first Grand Theft Auto game was released on October 21 and Rockstar would drop some hints about the next installment the same day.

Even popular gaming YouTubers like TGG, DarkViperAU, and others believed the rumors and shared their thoughts.

TGG @TGGonYT The Grand Theft Auto franchise is 25 years old today! Congrats @RockstarGames The Grand Theft Auto franchise is 25 years old today! Congrats @RockstarGames 🎉 https://t.co/1l2vBCV8Pq

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.



Neat. So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.Neat.

While no teasers or trailers for the upcoming game have been released, the shared release date for Grand Theft Auto 1 is also incorrect. Fans are even more perplexed by GTA 1's release date, which has several potential dates mentioned by various sources. However, for the record, the game was first released on November 28, 1997, by DMA Designs, now known as Rockstar North.

Although fans are disappointed that there have been no updates on the game, the community is excited about the next rumored date, which falls on Grand Theft Auto Vice City's 20th anniversary - October 27.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes