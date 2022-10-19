5 reasons why Tommy from GTA Vice City is the best protagonist in the series

GTA Vice City has been out for twenty years, and fans still love Tommy Vercetti. While each Grand Theft Auto protagonist has their own quirks and story arcs, Tommy Vercetti is the most memorable character.

Tommy was nearly killed at the beginning of the story, but he persevered through his hardships and eventually became the most powerful criminal in Vice City. Despite his life being a roller coaster ride, fans have a lot to learn from the character, not just in the game, but in real life as well.

This article provides five reasons why Tommy Vercetti is the best protagonist in GTA games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Tommy Vercetti is one of the most memorable characters in the GTA series

1) The Kingpin of Vice City

Tommy's life in GTA Vice City began with an ambush in which he lost the money and drugs entrusted to him. Following that, he went through a series of hardships in determining who had initiated the ambush in the first place. Despite being Sonny Forelli's underling, he still had to contend with various other drug lords, gang leaders, and mob bosses in Vice City.

After the events of GTA Vice City, Tommy eliminated his three main rivals: Sonny Forelli, Lance Vance, and Ricardo Diaz. Once he was left with no one to stop him in Vice City, he declared himself the sole kingpin.

2) Tommy does not work for everyone

GTA protagonists are known to work for others. The plot centers on the protagonists accepting assignments from superior powers. Tommy Vercetti isn't an exception either. However, he judges his actions before acting.

Throughout the story, Tommy is seen dealing with various people and doing favors for them. Each favor, however, is accompanied by hidden propaganda that aids him later in the game.

Tommy worked with Juan Cortez, who assisted him in locating the perpetrators of the ambush. He also worked for Ricardo Diaz, only to kill him and seize his property in retaliation.

3) Tommy has control over his emotions

Over the course of the story, GTA Vice City took Tommy to new heights and depths. Several characters disappointed and enraged him at various points.

However, he does not have an outburst when he gets mad. He makes an effort to maintain his composure at all times. Even when his allies are in danger or suffering severe harm, he engages in the situation calmly and finds a solution.

When compared to other characters such as Trevor Phillips, Carl Johnson, Michael De Santa, and others, players can see that Tommy is one of the smartest and most intelligent protagonists in the GTA series.

4) Cares for his friends

Despite being a criminal mastermind, Tommy Vercetti has a soft spot for his friends and allies in GTA Vice City. The protagonist can frequently be seen helping others in their time of distress.

In the Death Row mission, Tommy saves Lance Vance from Ricardo Diaz's gangsters. While the Boomshine Saigon mission has him transporting Phil Cassidy to the hospital after the latter loses a hand in an explosion. Lastly, during the Publicity Tour mission, he drives around the city in a bomb-laden car while the Love Fist band tries to defuse it.

5) Similarities with Tony Montana

Tommy Vercetti's character is heavily influenced by Tony Montana from the film Scarface. GTA fans can clearly recognize how both characters rise to power from nothing at the start.

Although both characters had different endings, Rockstar made Tommy a version of Tony Montana from a different universe in Vice City. Many other elements of the game like the Malibu Club, Vercetti Estate, and many other locations are directly inspired by the film.

