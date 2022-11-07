GTA Online upcoming DLC release date speculations surface online

The most recent GTA Online weekly update included a number of gameplay changes and rewards. Rockstar Games has officially launched The Heists Event in which players can earn more money by completing heist missions.

While the rewards and offers are appealing, keen players have noticed another piece of information that suggests a possible future DLC. Although the developer is yet to confirm the rumors, fans are convinced it is true.

Rumors say GTA Online will get a new DLC update on December 13, 2022

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Reap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long:



• 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists

• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist

• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeks



rsg.ms/90eb947 The Heists EventReap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long:• 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeks The Heists EventReap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long: • 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeksrsg.ms/90eb947 https://t.co/OgzTGiNBh9

On November 3, 2022, Rockstar Games released a new weekly update and GTA+ benefits for Grand Theft Auto Online. While everything appears normal, players have noticed an unusual detail about the subscription benefits.

Usually, GTA+ member benefits remain for 30 days or equivalent to a period of one month. However, Rockstar is extending this month's subscriber benefits until December 12, 2022. This prompted fans to speculate about a new addition to the game.

A screenshot of the official GTA+ newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every December, the game receives a new DLC update. For several years, it has been the norm. The proposed date is also consistent with Rockstar's methodology of releasing new DLCs.

Popular YouTuber Gtamen added to the topic and mentioned that Diamond Casino Heist was released on December 12, 2019, Cayo Perico Heist was released on December 15, 2020, and The Contract DLC was added to the game last year on December 15. While the upcoming addition is yet to be confirmed, players might be expecting something major to be added to the title.

YouTuber TGG also joined the discussion and expressed his thoughts on the rumor. He claimed that Rockstar released The Heist Challenge in 2020, prior to the Cayo Perico Heist DLC update.

Previous instances of such events have always occurred before the release of a new heist. Ergo, another iteration of the special job is very likely to be added soon as well.

The Cayo Perico DLC update was a huge success, and the heist job quickly became a meta for grinding money in the game. The Dr. Dre Contract mission also provides a minimum of $1 million after completion. Fans anticipate a similar high-payout offering in the next update as well.

Rockstar usually releases new DLCs on Tuesdays or in the second week of December. The duration of this month's GTA+ subscription also indirectly points towards the release date of the new DLC.

Additions Rockstar Games should bring to GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online has received numerous updates and changes since its inception. However, many aspects of the game have yet to be changed or added.

The Mile High Club building is still unfinished nine years after the game's release. It also has a construction crane attached to it, giving it a "work in progress" feel. Rockstar can finally complete its construction and offer new missions and heists in the title.

While two of the Story Mode protagonists have already made their multiplayer debuts, Michael De Senta is yet to make his appearance. Fans would love to work with him to pull off heists in style.

Agency businesses also have only one VIP contract, which seems odd for such a massive game. Rockstar should consider bringing in more celebrities for a fresh experience.

Note: This section reflects the writer's opinions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes