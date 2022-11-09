Why GTA 6 could be announced this month (November 2022)

GTA 6 speculations are in full swing, and fans are eager to get a good look at the upcoming title. While Rockstar Games has assured fans that the game is still being developed, the company is yet to announce a release date.

However, new rumors about GTA 6's possible release date have emerged online. Although the reports have not been confirmed, many fans and popular media outlets are discussing the matter.

Rumors say Rockstar Games could reveal GTA 6 on November 28, 2022

A screenshot of the news from the Express website

Popular UK-based media outlet Daily Express published a report on their digital platform mentioning the possible release date of Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to the report, Rockstar Games could reveal the next installment on November 28, 2022, which also happens to be the franchise's 25th anniversary.

The first Grand Theft Auto game was released on November 28, 1997, and will celebrate its silver anniversary this year. The report goes on to say:

“It's the kind of landmark anniversary that deserves to be acknowledged, and what better way than with a first look at GTA 6.”

Grand Theft Auto 1 was first released on MS-DOS and Microsoft Windows platforms, and the PlayStation 1 version was released on December 12 of the same year. According to the report, these two key dates are significant for Rockstar Games, and the new game reveal could occur during that period.

It added that the 2022 Game Awards are scheduled for December 8, and Rockstar Games could reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 during the event.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Rockstar Games officially announced the game’s development process on February 4, 2022. On September 19, 2022, it assured fans that the development process was still in full swing.

On November 1, 2022, popular game data miner Tez2 revealed that GTA 6 could be announced as a community update following the ongoing Heists Event in Grand Theft Auto Online.

A screenshot of Tez2's post on GTA Forums

After considering all the available information and rumors, fans are optimistic that Rockstar Games will finally reveal the game between November and December.

Fans anticipated GTA 6's trailer release on October 21/27, 2022

This is not the first time fans are anticipating a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. The same thing happened in October this year. Many people thought that since Grand Theft Auto 1 was released on October 21, 1997, the GTA 6 trailer would be released on the anniversary day.

Popular YouTubers such as TGG and DarkViperAU also believed the rumors and waited for the trailer.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.



Neat. So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.Neat.

After this, fans began to anticipate Vice City's 20th anniversary as a trailer-release date, only to be disappointed.

More hope has now arisen, and many fans are hoping for the speculation to come true.

Leaked information about GTA 6 to date

Due to the leaks this year, gamers were treated to an early look at the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

The next installment in the series will revisit an expanded and improved version of Vice City. In the leaked clips, the two protagonists were seen wandering and committing crimes throughout the metropolis.

The clips showed new vehicles, combat mechanisms, improved wanted-level systems, health supplements, improved AI, and a slew of other new features.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

