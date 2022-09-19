What did Rockstar say about GTA 6 leaks? Publisher issues statement verifying leaks

Rockstar Games has finally released an official statement regarding the massive GTA 6 leak on September 18. The leak showcased over 90+ gameplay videos of the game's early build and was released on the internet for all to see.

The Rockstar statement confirmed that the leak was real and that whatever fans saw in the footage was GTA 6 in its early developmental stage. Many fans were expecting something like this to happen, primarily because of the scale of the leak.

The reaction from the community has been mixed, but most fans and popular creators have shown their love and support for Rockstar Games during this time. Here are more details about Rockstar Games' official statement.

An official statement titled "A Message from Rockstar Games" has been released regarding the recent GTA 6 leak

As readers can see from the tweet by Rockstar Games, the devs explained most of the things that have happened since the leak.

The first paragraph also provided some explanation as to how the hacker managed to get so much data. Rockstar Games stated:

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto."

This part of the statement clarified that the hacker was not directly associated with Rockstar Games but rather a third party who probably hacked into the company's systems and took out all of the data, including the game's early build videos.

Another thing to note is that Rockstar Games did say that the footage was from the early development stage of the game, so fans who believed that the leaked footage showed the final product were totally wrong.

Rockstar Games further states that:

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services or any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects."

Rockstar has confirmed that the source code leak will not affect the development of the upcoming title or any other service they run. So fans should not worry about GTA 5 or GTA Online getting disrupted by this leak.

The second paragraph of this statement provides fans with the emotions Rockstar Games felt collectively when this leak happened:

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way."

This clearly shows how sad Rockstar Games felt when this leak happened and how much this leak has affected them on an emotional level. In any case, they ended their statement on a positive note by thanking everyone who supported them during this entire debacle, stating that they will "properly introduce" the community to the game "when it is ready."

How did the GTA community react to Rockstar Games' official statement?

As readers can see from the tweets mentioned above, many fans have been showing their support since Rockstar Games released this statement. Most fans understand that what happened to them was not right.

But fans who are still critical of Rockstar Games have expressed their own opinions regarding this statement:

Well maybe if you would give us an update it wouldn't happen



We've been waiting too long for this game to come out and being the greedy people you are, you milked this game for far too many years. You cannot punish us or delay release for it because of the leak. You owe us this.

I sympathize with the devs but there are millions of kids who grew up on this game. This is what happens when you don't communicate with ur fans tbh. Same with Tlou 2 they were silent until there game leaked. One of the kids was bound to be a hacker who jus didn't care.

By looking at the above-posted tweets, readers can understand how much the GTA franchise means to fans.

Furthermore, many of them do agree that hacking and leaking footage is wrong, but some may say that's the only way they can get Rockstar Games to update them about GTA 6.

However, hacking and leaking footage is still considered unethical, even by the harshest Rockstar Games critic.

