"Keep making art": The Last of Us creator extends support to Rockstar Games over GTA 6 leak

The massive GTA 6 leak was one of the most unexpected things in video game history. Now, The Last of Us' (TLOU) creator has extended his support to Rockstar Games during the studio's time of crisis.

In a post on Twitter, Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog, has shown his support to GTA 6 developers by stating that they shouldn’t be affected by the leak. He suggested they push themselves and continue their craft by continuing to build the game, saying:

"Keep making art."

Neil Druckmann @Neil_Druckmann To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it’ll pass. One day we’ll be playing your game, appreciating your craft, and the leaks will be relegated to a footnote on a Wikipedia page. Keep pushing. Keep making art. To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it’ll pass. One day we’ll be playing your game, appreciating your craft, and the leaks will be relegated to a footnote on a Wikipedia page. Keep pushing. Keep making art. ♥️

TLOU Co-President wants GTA 6 developers to stay strong

Neil Druckmann has shown support to Rockstar, stating that despite the leak, their game will be played by everyone one day and that the studio will be praised for its creativity. He also suggested that the leak would be reduced to nothing more than a footnote on a Wikipedia page.

Many famous names in the gaming industry have also shown support to the developers by sharing their reactions to the leak. Ben, a popular gaming news reporter, asked everybody to be respectful and not harass any employees of Rockstar Games regarding the recent development.

Ben @videotech_ It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today.



I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone. It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today. I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone.

Broughy, another known personality in gaming, shared his sadness regarding the whole ordeal by stating that nobody wins in a situation like this. He mentioned the following in his tweet:

Broughy🥈 @Broughy1322 Can’t help but feel a little sad after all the #GTA6 leaks tbh. Seeing an old development build that’s clearly far from finished has taken some of the excitement out of seeing the game for the first time. I know we’re all craving for info but nobody wins in this situation imo Can’t help but feel a little sad after all the #GTA6 leaks tbh. Seeing an old development build that’s clearly far from finished has taken some of the excitement out of seeing the game for the first time. I know we’re all craving for info but nobody wins in this situation imo

Michael, a gaming reporter, also stated in a post that a couple of sources at Rockstar Games are devastated about the whole situation and are all waiting till Monday to see how leadership will handle it.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD I'm sure its not needed but I've spoken to a couple sources at Rockstar Games this morning & they are all gutted. Devastated. Most are waiting till Monday to find out how leadership responds or what happens next but indeed this is the real deal. I'm sure its not needed but I've spoken to a couple sources at Rockstar Games this morning & they are all gutted. Devastated. Most are waiting till Monday to find out how leadership responds or what happens next but indeed this is the real deal.

The hacker has released 90+ clips of GTA 6 gameplay and has also tried to blackmail the developers into negotiating with them. According to a gaming enthusiast and writer, Tom Henderson, they wanted to make a deal with Rockstar and claimed to have “GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets.”

The hacker also mentioned that they could leak more related data soon, as they have valuable assets related to the game. Here’s what Tom Henderson shared on Twitter:

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The hacker has updated the original post stating that he is "looking to negotiate a deal".



The hacker has also said that he has source code for GTA 5 and GTA 6. The hacker has updated the original post stating that he is "looking to negotiate a deal". The hacker has also said that he has source code for GTA 5 and GTA 6. https://t.co/LDtkAUt4Vt

However, according to gaming reporter Ben, the hacker has now officially deleted his Telegram account. Here is what he shared in a recent a tweet:

Ben @videotech_ The hacker has officially deleted his Telegram account.



Any info claiming to be the hacker is not real. No idea what to expect now, will they release more stuff? Hopefully not. The hacker has officially deleted his Telegram account. Any info claiming to be the hacker is not real. No idea what to expect now, will they release more stuff? Hopefully not.

Video game enthusiast Tom Henderson also shared that the hacker might have deleted the account due to its location being compromised; however, the report hasn’t been confirmed.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Unconfirmed reports from 40 minutes ago suggest that the hacker deleted it because his location might have been compromised.



The hacker also appeared on GTA Forums 48 minutes ago and without posting an update (previously last visited 6 hours ago).



The plot thickens. Unconfirmed reports from 40 minutes ago suggest that the hacker deleted it because his location might have been compromised. The hacker also appeared on GTA Forums 48 minutes ago and without posting an update (previously last visited 6 hours ago). The plot thickens. https://t.co/rQI0iVIvDU

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ A couple of GTA 6 leak updates:



- The hacker has requested that someone from Rockstar/Take-Two contact them after going "unexpectedly viral"



- Take-Two has started to DMCA footage



I'll continue to update this as a thread as more information comes out. A couple of GTA 6 leak updates:- The hacker has requested that someone from Rockstar/Take-Two contact them after going "unexpectedly viral"- Take-Two has started to DMCA footageI'll continue to update this as a thread as more information comes out. https://t.co/vIymD1XGWv

Rockstar Games hasn’t commented on the situation officially. That said, Take-Two Interactive, the studio's parent company, has initiated DMCA on all GTA 6 leaked footage.

