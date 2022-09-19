"Keep making art": The Last of Us creator extends support to Rockstar Games over GTA 6 leak

The massive GTA 6 leak was one of the most unexpected things in video game history. Now, The Last of Us' (TLOU) creator has extended his support to Rockstar Games during the studio's time of crisis.
In a post on Twitter, Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog, has shown his support to GTA 6 developers by stating that they shouldn’t be affected by the leak. He suggested they push themselves and continue their craft by continuing to build the game, saying:
"Keep making art."
Disclaimer: All external media embedded in this article are properties of their respective owners and creators. Sportskeeda, the writer, and the team claim no ownership of the posts but are thankful to the creators for their valuable insights.
TLOU Co-President wants GTA 6 developers to stay strong
Neil Druckmann has shown support to Rockstar, stating that despite the leak, their game will be played by everyone one day and that the studio will be praised for its creativity. He also suggested that the leak would be reduced to nothing more than a footnote on a Wikipedia page.
Many famous names in the gaming industry have also shown support to the developers by sharing their reactions to the leak. Ben, a popular gaming news reporter, asked everybody to be respectful and not harass any employees of Rockstar Games regarding the recent development.
Broughy, another known personality in gaming, shared his sadness regarding the whole ordeal by stating that nobody wins in a situation like this. He mentioned the following in his tweet:
Michael, a gaming reporter, also stated in a post that a couple of sources at Rockstar Games are devastated about the whole situation and are all waiting till Monday to see how leadership will handle it.
The hacker has released 90+ clips of GTA 6 gameplay and has also tried to blackmail the developers into negotiating with them. According to a gaming enthusiast and writer, Tom Henderson, they wanted to make a deal with Rockstar and claimed to have “GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets.”
The hacker also mentioned that they could leak more related data soon, as they have valuable assets related to the game. Here’s what Tom Henderson shared on Twitter:
However, according to gaming reporter Ben, the hacker has now officially deleted his Telegram account. Here is what he shared in a recent a tweet:
Video game enthusiast Tom Henderson also shared that the hacker might have deleted the account due to its location being compromised; however, the report hasn’t been confirmed.
Rockstar Games hasn’t commented on the situation officially. That said, Take-Two Interactive, the studio's parent company, has initiated DMCA on all GTA 6 leaked footage.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki