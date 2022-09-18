Renowned leaker Jason Schreier believes GTA 6 leak might be real

GTA 6 has been trending since morning due to it being leaked, and it looks like it’s legit as confirmed by none other than a famous Bloomberg reporter.

According to Jason Schreier on Twitter, the recent leaks surrounding the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay on social media are real, making it one of the biggest in the history of Rockstar Games. All of these also confirmed his earlier reports where he suggested the idea of two playable protagonists and the game being set in Vice City.

GTA 6 leaks are 100% legit as confirmed by renowned leaker Jason Schreier

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier @AwkwardDanil I just woke up and haven’t asked anyone yet but based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year @AwkwardDanil I just woke up and haven’t asked anyone yet but based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year

As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Jason Schreier confirmed another user's question about the legitimacy of GTA 6 leaks by stating that all these leaks match his earlier report published in a Bloomberg article. He mentioned:

“I just woke up and haven’t asked anyone yet but based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year.”

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier I’ve been on paternity leave for less than a week and already we’ve seen Breath of the Wild 2 get a name, Toby Ziegler scream at Kratos, Suikoden return for the first time in ten years, and now the biggest leak in Rockstar’s history I’ve been on paternity leave for less than a week and already we’ve seen Breath of the Wild 2 get a name, Toby Ziegler scream at Kratos, Suikoden return for the first time in ten years, and now the biggest leak in Rockstar’s history

He tweeted again showing his surprise regarding the leaks, mentioning what has happened since he went on paternity leave, including the release of Breath of the Wild 2 and today’s leak about the Grand Theft Auto 6. He stated:

“I’ve been on paternity leave for less than a week and already we’ve seen Breath of the Wild 2 get a name, Toby Ziegler scream at Kratos, Suikoden return for the first time in ten years, and now the biggest leak in Rockstar’s history.”

Fans also looked surprised to see this leak happening even before the game's official announcement. They shared their reactions to Jason Schreier’s confirmation by tweeting:

FlynnTech @LushSlippers @jasonschreier Looks like you should take leave more often @jasonschreier Looks like you should take leave more often 😉

Cameron 🌿 @ArthurLexur @jasonschreier So this pretty much confirms this is real Grand Theft Auto VI footage? @jasonschreier So this pretty much confirms this is real Grand Theft Auto VI footage?

OmegaStriver @omega_striver @jasonschreier



I despise tapping a button to run btw. @AwkwardDanil In one of the debug videos it has a controller layout showing and a button repeatedly lights up when the protag is running…. This is definitely a Rockstar game.I despise tapping a button to run btw. @jasonschreier @AwkwardDanil In one of the debug videos it has a controller layout showing and a button repeatedly lights up when the protag is running…. This is definitely a Rockstar game. I despise tapping a button to run btw.

Eren @Re7olutionnn @jasonschreier @AwkwardDanil They will delay the game for like 3-5 years now. Good job hackers. @jasonschreier @AwkwardDanil They will delay the game for like 3-5 years now. Good job hackers.

Xpress loTodo @XLotodo @jasonschreier Leak is not really promising, many assets are straight stripped from GTAV, like trees and bins. More like a game mod that has been worked on for years @jasonschreier Leak is not really promising, many assets are straight stripped from GTAV, like trees and bins. More like a game mod that has been worked on for years

It seems that over 90+ ".mp4" footage/videos got leaked on GTAForums, although they looked like footage of the alpha build of the game, which might not display the actual quality of the product at all.

In one of the leaked footage, a female protagonist can be seen trying to steal from a store, which looks to be an in-game mission. Some videos also show the open-world, which looks like Vice City to some degree.

This information matches the earlier reported information in a Bloomberg article, where he shared possible insights into the upcoming game. In July, a source stated that the upcoming GTA 6 is reportedly going to feature two playable protagonists, a male, and a Latina female. He also shared the possibility of Vice City returning to the upcoming title.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

If the leaks are real, then this is indeed one of the biggest news stories in the history of the GTA series. Players are advised to take all this with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed so far. One can now wait patiently and expect Rockstar to announce the game sooner or later due to these events.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far