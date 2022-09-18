Renowned leaker Jason Schreier believes GTA 6 leak might be real

GTA 6 has been trending since morning due to it being leaked, and it looks like it’s legit as confirmed by none other than a famous Bloomberg reporter.
According to Jason Schreier on Twitter, the recent leaks surrounding the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay on social media are real, making it one of the biggest in the history of Rockstar Games. All of these also confirmed his earlier reports where he suggested the idea of two playable protagonists and the game being set in Vice City.
GTA 6 leaks are 100% legit as confirmed by renowned leaker Jason Schreier
As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Jason Schreier confirmed another user's question about the legitimacy of GTA 6 leaks by stating that all these leaks match his earlier report published in a Bloomberg article. He mentioned:
“I just woke up and haven’t asked anyone yet but based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year.”
He tweeted again showing his surprise regarding the leaks, mentioning what has happened since he went on paternity leave, including the release of Breath of the Wild 2 and today’s leak about the Grand Theft Auto 6. He stated:
“I’ve been on paternity leave for less than a week and already we’ve seen Breath of the Wild 2 get a name, Toby Ziegler scream at Kratos, Suikoden return for the first time in ten years, and now the biggest leak in Rockstar’s history.”
Fans also looked surprised to see this leak happening even before the game's official announcement. They shared their reactions to Jason Schreier’s confirmation by tweeting:
It seems that over 90+ ".mp4" footage/videos got leaked on GTAForums, although they looked like footage of the alpha build of the game, which might not display the actual quality of the product at all.
In one of the leaked footage, a female protagonist can be seen trying to steal from a store, which looks to be an in-game mission. Some videos also show the open-world, which looks like Vice City to some degree.
This information matches the earlier reported information in a Bloomberg article, where he shared possible insights into the upcoming game. In July, a source stated that the upcoming GTA 6 is reportedly going to feature two playable protagonists, a male, and a Latina female. He also shared the possibility of Vice City returning to the upcoming title.
If the leaks are real, then this is indeed one of the biggest news stories in the history of the GTA series. Players are advised to take all this with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed so far. One can now wait patiently and expect Rockstar to announce the game sooner or later due to these events.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki