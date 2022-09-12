GTA Online players want custom Weapon Wheel colors

GTA Online's recent update, Criminal Enterprises, enhanced the accessibility options available in the Weapon Wheel, and it looks like players want to customize it now. It is a feature in GTA Online that allows players to quickly swap/change weaponry in the game.

Many are asking for a custom color option for the Weapon Wheel interface since the user, u/Claudster1, happened to find a glitch due to which the Weapon Wheel had a colored interface.

They posted a video clip of playing the game on their Xbox Series S on Reddit, showcasing the pink color-themed Weapon Wheel, and others immediately liked it.

GTA Online players want a colorful Weapon Wheel interface

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post by u/Claudster1, they were playing the game normally on his Xbox Series S when they suddenly found something interesting in the Weapon Wheel.

When theymstopped the car and tried to change the weapon, they noticed the pink-colored interface of the Weapon Wheel. From the left/right pointers to the weapon highlight, everything was in contrast to the pink color.

The player stated:

"What's up with the pink interface? I'm on XB1 S."

Fans were amazed to see such a thing and immediately demanded it to become official in GTA Online. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the video clip shared by the source:

Although it happened due to a known glitch in the game, it is amazing to see such a thing. It will be interesting to see something like this in GTA Online someday. Rockstar Games have shown that they are listening to feedback as they've added quick snack/armor accessibility integrated into the Weapon Wheel.

Recent changes made to the Weapon Wheel in GTA Online

The Criminal Enterprises update improved upon Weapon Wheel's quick-switch experience and added the ability to have a snack or equip armor right from there.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to quickly equip armor and snacks anytime in the game:

Open the Weapon Wheel. Press the prompt button seen on the upper left part of the screen to equip armor or snack..

It is a quick and easy way to equip these items without breaking the gameplay. Here is a list of important things that you can equip from the Weapon Wheel aside from armor and snacks:

Top slot - Handguns including AP Pistol, the Stun Gun, etc.

Top-right slot - LMGs and SMGs

Right slot - Assault Rifles

Bottom-right slot - Sniper Rifles

Bottom slot - melee/unarmed weapons

Bottom-left slot - Shotguns

Left slot - Heavy weapons

Top-left - Thrown explosives

Players can see the name of the highlighted item in the middle of the Weapon Wheel, along with its type and inventory location.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d https://t.co/pCQpGOwJsO

Rockstar Games have done a great job in listening to the fans and implementing new things in GTA Online since its release in 2013. If the developers notice fans’ requests about the customized Weapon Wheel, they might try and implement it, if not in the current game, then in the upcoming title in the series.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan