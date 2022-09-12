Business Battles guide for GTA Online beginners (2x bonuses this week)

GTA Online’s newest weekly update has finally arrived and allows players to earn double rewards by taking part in Business Battles throughout this week. Business Battles are part of the Freemode Events in GTA Online where players need to compete with each other for cargo to build their business.

This week, every Business Battle available in the game will reward players with 2X GTA$, RP, and Goods. Unfortunately, some may not be familiar with this event in the game. With that being said, this article will share everything that needs to be known about Business Battles in GTA Online.

A beginner’s guide for participating in Business Battles in GTA Online

The Business Battles events were first introduced to GTA Online with the After Hours update on July 24, 2018. However, it has been expanded upon ever since the release of the Los Santos Summer Special update on August 11, 2020.

In these Business Battles, players generally need to steal different types of cargo and use them for their Nightclub Warehouse. Nightclubs are a type of business venture that players can run and earn passive income from. To begin, one will first need to purchase a Nightclub in the game.

Here’s a complete list of locations available to set up a Nightclub in GTA Online:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

Strawberry - $1,525,000

LSIA - $1,135,000

Mission Row - $1,440,000

La Mesa - $1,500,000

Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

West Vinewood - $1,700,000

Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

Elysian Island - $1,080,000

Once players purchase the Nightclub, run the setup mission, and start off the business, they will unlock the Business Battles for the freemode.

Like every other Freemode event, Business Battles start randomly with a 20-minute cooldown between every Freemode activity. Once the battle has begun, each one lasts about 20-30 minutes, within which players have to complete the given task. There are different kinds of battles available in the game, including stealing goods, weapons, products, and many more.

Here’s a complete list of all the Battles available in the game:

Assassination

Assault

Car Meet

Merryweather Drop

Parking Garage

Pick-up

Police Station

Vehicle Export

Aircraft Carrier Assault

Factory Raid

UFO Battle

The Criminal Enterprises update has recently removed the Showroom missions from Business Battles.

What are the rewards for competing in Business Battles in GTA Online?

Competing in Business Battles can certainly be a rather rewarding experience for every Nightclub owner in GTA Online. Besides getting goods for their business, players can also earn cash and RP as a reward. Here’s what can be earned from Business Battles:

$10,000 – For every crate of goods

$500 – Additional bonus depending on the time taken

Players must note that by completing Business Battles as a Bodyguard or Associate, the cash rewards will be transferred to the VIP/CEO of the organization instead.

This is not all as they will also get a ‘Battler’ statue on completing battles. The statue will be seen on their Nightclub desk in different colors, depending on the number of battles completed:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

If one's Nightclub is already filled with the maximum amount of goods, a message will pop up, stating:

“This Goods type is already at capacity in the Nightclub Warehouse. Delivering to the Nightclub will only earn you cash and RP. Free up space by selling goods stored in your Warehouse.”

Rockstar has certainly done a great job in providing further value for the Nightclub business in the game. Players can take part in Business Battles and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos while earning double the usual rewards.

