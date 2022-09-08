"Where is the new car?": Fans disappointed as GTA Online's latest event week doesn't come with new drip-feed car

GTA Online just received a new weekly update today. Unfortunately, it looks like there’s no new car this week.

Rockstar Games might have missed adding a new drip-feed car this week, as reported by famous insider Tez2 on Twitter. The source shared everything related to the update except for any information on the new vehicle that has left fans asking questions about it.

New GTA Online update fails to add a new drip-feed vehicle

3x GTA$ & RP on
- Hotring Circuit Races

2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battles

2x GTA$ & RP on
- Sumo Adversary Mode
- Nightclub Popularity
- Business Battles
- HSW Time Trials

Free Bar Drinks

Nightclub Business Expenses Waived

As seen in the aforementioned post, Tez2 reported everything new this week in GTA Online, except for any information related to the new vehicle. Here’s a complete list of everything shared by him on Twitter so far:

3x GTA$ & RP on playing Hotring Circuit Races

2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battles this week

2x GTA$ & RP on Nightclub Popularity, Sumo Adversary Mode, HSW Time Trials, Business Battles

(Free) Bar Drinks

No More Nightclub Business Expenses

The source also gave information about highlighted vehicles and discounts running this week in the game:

Podium: 8F Drafter

Prize Ride: Osiris (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 3 days in a row)

Simeon's Showcase - Seminole Frontier, Baller (First Generation), Sugoi, Tulip, Kanjo

Luxury Showcase - Nero, BR8

Red Glow Shades

Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)

Brawler ($429,000)

Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)

Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000)

Swinger ($545,400)

Tulip ($430,800)

40% Off Nightclubs

50% Off Benny's Upgrades

50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)

The Criminal Enterprises update has been loved by car enthusiasts due to weekly new additions. It’s surprising to see such an omission, and fans are disappointed. Here are some of the comments they made asking for a new car and sharing their disappointment:

TrickyMario7654: Did Rockstar forget about this week's dripfeed vehicle?

YoungBook News: Bruh this week is bad enough but they couldn't even bother to give us a car either

animeplaylists4fun: Weekly updates have been really bad lately

It’s still unclear whether players are going to get a new vehicle sometime later this week, or simply next week as Rockstar hasn’t officially commented on the subject at the time of writing this article.

Need For Madness Auto @NeedForMadnessA

1st September : Declasse Vigero ZX

8th September : Dinka Kanjo SJ

15th September : Dinka Postlude

22nd September : Obey 10F

29th September : Ubermacth Rhinehart

Upcoming Vehicles Coming In The Month Of September:
1st September : Declasse Vigero ZX
8th September : Dinka Kanjo SJ
15th September : Dinka Postlude
22nd September : Obey 10F
29th September : Ubermacth Rhinehart

According to a post by @NeedForMadnessA, the brand new Dinka Kanjo SJ was supposed to be out today with the weekly tunable update. Their prediction came true last week as players got the Declasse Vigero ZX. However, the list has not been confirmed by Rockstar, so players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

For the time being, players can grab Obey 8F Drafter as a podium vehicle this week. They need to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort, go to the main lobby, spin the Lucky Wheel and try their luck to get the ride for free of cost.

They can also win a Pegassi Osiris this week for the Prize Ride. They need to finish in 1st position in the LS Car Meet Races for three days consequently.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- 50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)

- 50% Off Benny's Upgrades



40% Off

- Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)

- Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)

- Brawler ($429,000)

- Swinger ($545,400)

- Tulip ($430,800)

- Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000)

40% Off Nightclubs
- 50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)
- 50% Off Benny's Upgrades

40% Off
- Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)
- Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)
- Brawler ($429,000)
- Swinger ($545,400)
- Tulip ($430,800)
- Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000)

Rockstar might add a car sometime later this day or week. Fans are advised to wait for official confirmation by the developers or the official Rockstar Newswire for any information related to it.

