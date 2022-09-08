"Where is the new car?": Fans disappointed as GTA Online's latest event week doesn't come with new drip-feed car

GTA Online just received a new weekly update today. Unfortunately, it looks like there’s no new car this week.
Rockstar Games might have missed adding a new drip-feed car this week, as reported by famous insider Tez2 on Twitter. The source shared everything related to the update except for any information on the new vehicle that has left fans asking questions about it.
New GTA Online update fails to add a new drip-feed vehicle
As seen in the aforementioned post, Tez2 reported everything new this week in GTA Online, except for any information related to the new vehicle. Here’s a complete list of everything shared by him on Twitter so far:
- 3x GTA$ & RP on playing Hotring Circuit Races
- 2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battles this week
- 2x GTA$ & RP on Nightclub Popularity, Sumo Adversary Mode, HSW Time Trials, Business Battles
- (Free) Bar Drinks
- No More Nightclub Business Expenses
The source also gave information about highlighted vehicles and discounts running this week in the game:
- Podium: 8F Drafter
- Prize Ride: Osiris (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 3 days in a row)
- Simeon's Showcase - Seminole Frontier, Baller (First Generation), Sugoi, Tulip, Kanjo
- Luxury Showcase - Nero, BR8
- Red Glow Shades
- Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)
- Brawler ($429,000)
- Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)
- Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000)
- Swinger ($545,400)
- Tulip ($430,800)
- 40% Off Nightclubs
- 50% Off Benny's Upgrades
- 50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)
The Criminal Enterprises update has been loved by car enthusiasts due to weekly new additions. It’s surprising to see such an omission, and fans are disappointed. Here are some of the comments they made asking for a new car and sharing their disappointment:
It’s still unclear whether players are going to get a new vehicle sometime later this week, or simply next week as Rockstar hasn’t officially commented on the subject at the time of writing this article.
According to a post by @NeedForMadnessA, the brand new Dinka Kanjo SJ was supposed to be out today with the weekly tunable update. Their prediction came true last week as players got the Declasse Vigero ZX. However, the list has not been confirmed by Rockstar, so players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.
For the time being, players can grab Obey 8F Drafter as a podium vehicle this week. They need to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort, go to the main lobby, spin the Lucky Wheel and try their luck to get the ride for free of cost.
They can also win a Pegassi Osiris this week for the Prize Ride. They need to finish in 1st position in the LS Car Meet Races for three days consequently.
Rockstar might add a car sometime later this day or week. Fans are advised to wait for official confirmation by the developers or the official Rockstar Newswire for any information related to it.
Disclaimer: All external media used in this article are the property of their respective creators/owners. Sportskeeda and the writer claim no ownership of the same.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki