5 most fun-to-drive cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

The open world of GTA Online is filled with unique vehicles, each with its own set of characteristics and identity. The Criminal Enterprises update, released in July, added even more vehicles to the game's already massive collection.

While choosing the right vehicles for PVP situations is important, players should remember that GTA Online thrives on fun and reckless abandonment.

There are many vehicles that are fun to drive in the game. This article lists five such vehicles available in GTA Online after the Criminal Enterprises update (Summer 2022 DLC).

BF Ramp Buggy, Imponte Deluxo, and 3 other most fun GTA Online cars after Criminal Enterprises DLC

1) Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is a two-door custom weaponized vehicle. It was added to GTA Online in the Smuggler’s Run update and was primarily inspired by the Batmobile from 1989’s Batman movie.

The Grotti Vigilante is one of the fastest land vehicles in the game. It boasts a top speed of 150 mph (241.4 km/h), thanks to its rocket booster. Without the booster, it can reach a top speed of 115 mph (185.1 km/h).

The vehicle also comes equipped with two front-facing machine guns that can annihilate unarmored targets.

Players can purchase the Grotti Vigilante from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.

2) Ramp Buggy

The BF Ramp Buggy is a two-door custom ramp car that resembles the Flip Car featured in the Fast and Furious 6 movie. It was added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update.

The BF Ramp Buggy is powered by a single-cam Flat-4 engine attached to a six-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It can withstand collisions, thanks to its reinforced chassis. The ramp is one of the most fun-to-use weapons in the game as it helps players remove incoming traffic easily and create chaos.

The BF Ramp Buggy is available for purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry. It costs between $3,192,000 and $2,400,000.

3) Scramjet

The iconic Declasse Scramjet is a custom weaponized vehicle that has been in GTA Online since the After Hours update. Its design is heavily inspired by the Mach Five car from the Speed Racer anime.

The vehicle is powered by an engine with a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It has a power hop and a rocket booster, which make the vehicle ideal for taking shortcuts.

Players can get the Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,840,000.

4) Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo made its debut in GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. Its design is based on the real-life DeLorean DMC-12.

The vehicle is powered by a rear engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Although it only has a top speed of 110 mph, it makes up for it with its ability to hover/fly. Players will have a lot of fun flying the car over Los Santos or using it as a getaway while completing missions.

The Imponte Deluxo is available for $4,721,500 - $3,550,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry.

5) Phantom Wedge

The Jobuilt Phantom Wedge is a modified semi-trailer truck in GTA Online. It was added to the game with the Import/Export update. The vehicle is based on the Peterbilt 359 EXHD, but with a huge defensive metal wedge in front.

On the performance side, the Jobuilt Phantom Wedge runs on a single-cam V8 supercharged engine. Its defensive metal wedge is so powerful that it can hit both small and large vehicles with ease.

The Jobuilt Phantom Wedge can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,553,600 - $1,920,000.

