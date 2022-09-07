Should old-gen GTA Online players get the Hakuchou Drag Bike?

GTA Online’s latest weekly update is once again allowing players to grab select vehicles at amazing discounts, including the Hakuchou Drag Bike.

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a drag bike that was added to the game with the Bikers update on October 4, 2016. It is one of the bikes available in the game that can be upgraded into the HSW variant, exclusive for players on current-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. This week, players can grab it at a staggering 50% discount.

However, with no HSW upgrade available, old-gen players could wonder if it is worth buying. With that being said, let’s look at everything the Hakuchou Drag can do on last-gen consoles.

Everything last-gen players should know about the Hakuchou Drag in GTA Online

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a custom variant of the Hakuchou bike available in GTA Online and shares the same visual appearance based on the real-life 2008–present Suzuki Hayabusa. Its design is tweaked a bit with shaved mirrors, custom chrome wheels and frames, short exhausts, and a slightly extended swing arm.

Compared to the bike’s appearance in GTA 4, it has a few changes in its design, some of which are as follows:

Smaller mudguard

Chrome/silver exhaust tubes

Extended rear wing-arm

Footpegs (passenger)

Sports Bike dial set

When it comes to performance, the Hakuchou Drag bike is powered by an inline-4 engine as four exhaust pipes can be seen coming out of it. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and produces a similar sound to the standard Hakuchou. Its mass weight seems to be around 270 kg, making it one of the heaviest bikes in the game.

Players can purchase the bike from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for $976,000. Once purchased, they can store it in any of their personal Properties or Garages available in the game.

Is it worth purchasing in GTA Online for last-gen players?

The Hakuchou Drag bike is one of the fastest bikes available in the game. It can reach a maximum speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322. The record lap time is 0:57.590, which is quite impressive.

Compared to its GTA 4 version, it has significantly improved speed and handling. It suffers from a bit of understeer when going at high speeds. However, it makes up for it with its overall solid performance.

Players who love to perform various cool stunts in the game might be disappointed with the vehicle's inability to do wheelies while riding it. It is one of the recommended choices for participating in races, as the Hakuchou Drag can go head-to-head with other fast bikes in the game with ease.

Even though old-gen players cannot HSW upgrade the bike, it still offers a lot in terms of performance, making it worth the purchase. With an added discount on its price this week, it makes it the best time to purchase it. Players can get the vehicle for as low as $488,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

What other vehicles are on discount this week for old-gen players?

Players playing the game on old-gen consoles can get many vehicles at amazing discounts in GTA Online this week. This includes selected vehicles from the likes of Imponte, Annis, Bravado, and more. Here is the complete list of discounted vehicles available this week:

Comet Safari

Hakuchou Drag

Beater Dukes

LF-22 Starling

S80RR

Dune FAV

Desert Raid

Banshee

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 https://t.co/v36pNZIhQZ

Rockstar has done a great job of providing a plethora of vehicular discounts every week, allowing players to grab a new set of wheels according to their preference. With more cars coming to the game this month, fans can buckle up and get ready to add each of them to their collection.

