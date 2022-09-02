GTA Online's cola war spawns countless funny memes and clips

GTA Online’s new cola war has been a success so far as it is being loved by fans all around the globe. Till September 14, players can vote for their favorite choice of brand in the new Sprunk vs. eCola event.

Since the event started, brand loyalty has been seen among players proud to show off their love for either of the two contenders. That said, Sprunk vs. eCola has brought about several funny memes and clips on social media.

Fans being creative with Sprunk vs. eCola event in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has done a great job of introducing the feel of real-brand competition in GTA Online with the new Sprunk vs. eCola event. It allows players to choose either the red or green side for a chance to obtain great rewards. Going by how fans have responded to the event, it's clear that they are having a great time, sharing event-related fun memes and clips on Reddit.

A post was made by u/furiousgeorge54 featuring a screenshot of the active players in a lobby. To their surprise, it was dominated by Sprunk supporters, evidenced by the “SPNK” tag. It’s quite hilarious the way the meme is created, suggesting that Sprunk “always has been” better than eCola.

Another user, u/TheMonkey_Man, posted a video in which they can be seen interacting with another player. At first, both individuals seem to be supporters of Sprunk, only until the other player hilariously changes sides and a fight breaks out between the two.

u/GormStorm123 posted a screenshot of the game showcasing their collection of vehicles covered in green color, representing their love for Sprunk.

u/carrs-for-life-32 posted a picture of their office, where a lot of empty eCola can be seen on the ground in front of the office assistant. The user wrote a funny caption, implying that the assistant would have to clean up the mess.

While most players are fighting for one brand, u/NorseTerror decided to stop the war.

Fans have even been vocal about their experience regarding the cola war so far. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the posts provided above:

It’s good to see the joyful atmosphere the event has provided, and things are only going to get more interesting until one team wins the contest.

Winning team rewards in GTA Online’s Sprunk vs. eCola event

The Sprunk vs. eCola event is a new topic of conversation right now when it comes to GTA Online. Everybody wants to support their favorite brand and earn massive rewards for winning the competition.

The event will stay active until September 14, after which the winning team will get rewards based on the following:

Total number of beverages consumed

Total number of times Bodysuits have been claimed

Total number of team members

After September, the winning team will get a staggering GTA$300,000, branded Hat, Parachute bag, and Varsity Jacket as rewards for their loyalty.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 Head to any clothing store for a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each one claimed counts as a vote in the Sprunk vs. eCola event.Plus, get a free Hotring Sabre this week and slap the free eCola x Sprunk livery on it to complete the look: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/sxeMITbitm

Rockstar has done a pretty praiseworthy job in keeping GTA Online fresh and alive with the cola war. Even though the next weekly update is right around the corner, supporters of either brand can continue to vote till September 14 and let everybody know whose side they are on.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh