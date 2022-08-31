5 GTA Online vehicles with the toughest armor

GTA Online is already filled with many different and unique vehicles for players to choose from. On top of this, the recent The Criminal Enterprises update added 10 brand new vehicles to the game's already extensive catalog.

However, being new doesn’t always mean it's the best, especially when players are looking for a durable vehicle. The ideal durable vehicle boasts the best armor for defensive capabilities. With that being said, let’s look at five GTA Online vehicles with the toughest armor that players should check out in 2022.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 armored vehicles in GTA Online, ranked

5) Toreador

At number five is the Pegassi Toreador, a 4-seater custom submersible sports car added to GTA Online with The Cayo Perico Heist update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Lamborghini Marzal concept car.

In terms of durability, this car can take six Homing Missiles or two RPG rockets, courtesy of its amazing armor. The vehicle's basic design allows for minor protection from rear attacks. Interestingly, the vehicle can also be used underwater with the nifty Submarine Mode. Furthermore, it also comes equipped with a booster, allowing players to get a momentary boost in speed.

Players can purchase the Toreador at Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,660,000.

4) Akula

Next on the list is none other than the Buckingham Akula, a 4-seater stealth gunship attack helicopter added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. Its design is primarily based on the real-life Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by twin turboshaft engines, making it agile, fast, and responsive in the air. Thanks to its armor, it is considered to be one of the strongest helicopters in the game. The vehicle can take eighteen Heavy Sniper rounds, five explosive Heavy Sniper Mk II rounds, or two direct hits with Homing Missiles before exploding. This helicopter's primary advantage is its Stealth Mode, allowing players to eliminate their enemies suddenly by being completely off-radar.

The vehicle can be purchased at Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,704,050 - $2,785,000.

3) Avenger

Next on the list is the beloved Mammoth Avenger, a 10-seater tilt-rotor plane added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. The plane's design is primarily inspired by the real-life V-22 Osprey.

This aircraft is powered by two turboshaft engines with the ability to change its pitch when tilting or thrusting forward. On the durability side, the Avenger can withstand 23 Homing Missiles, making it one of the best armored planes in the game. It also serves as a Weapon Workshop, allowing players to upgrade several weaponized vehicles.

Players can purchase the Avenger from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,450,000 - $4,787,500.

2) Terrorbyte

Next on the list is the Benefactor Terrorbyte, a 4-seater expedition armored command truck added to GTA Online with the After Hours update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6X6 Expedition Vehicle.

On the performance side, this heavy truck seems to be powered by a diesel engine, with a 6-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Due to its considerable armor, it can withstand up to 34 rockets without exploding. Furthermore, it is also considered to be resistant to most explosives in the game.

The Terrorbyte is available to be purchased at Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,375,000 - $3,459,500.

1) Phantom Custom

The number one position on this list goes to the Jobuilt Phantom Custom, a 5-seater armored semi-truck added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life 1984 GMC General.

Running on a 24-valve supercharged engine with 8 spark plug textures, it is one of the most durable vehicles in the game due to its incredible armor capabilities. The truck can handle damage from the following weapons:

34 Homing Missiles

12 rockets

8-9 tank shells from a Rhino

28 explosive Heavy Sniper Mk II rounds

It also comes with bullet-resistant windows, able to handle up to 15 rounds of most firearms in the game before breaking. The vehicle is only available to players who own an MOC (Mobile Operations Center) and select it as their main cab. Available at Warstock Cache & Carry, it costs $1,225,000 in the game.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Clearly, Rockstar has done a great job in providing a healthy variety of armored vehicles in the popular multiplayer title. With more vehicles arriving this September, players can expect more armored options to be added soon.

