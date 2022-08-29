5 best rifles in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises DLC has been a success so far. It has added a plethora of new content, including missions, features, and two brand-new weapons.

The open world of Los Santos has a lot of weapons for players to choose from, including classic rifles and new debuting ones. Whether players want to run a legitimate business or wreak havoc in the freemode, it’s very important to pick up the right kind of weapon for their hustle.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five best rifles in GTA Online that players should keep in their arsenal.

Top 5 rifles in GTA Online in 2022, ranked

5) Marksman Rifle Mk II

At number five, it is the Vom Feuer Marksman Rifle Mk II, also known as The Dislocator. The designated marksman rifle was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist.

Being a Mark II version of the standard Marksman Rifle, it has slightly improved performance, increasing the damage range from 65 to 75. When combined with Incendiary rounds, there is a greater chance of setting enemies ablaze, which comes in handy when dealing with difficult missions in the game. Its rate of fire also improves significantly when using the weapon while in cover.

Players can convert their standard Marksman Rifle into the Mk II variant at the Weapon Workshop for a price of $149,000.

4) Precision Rifle

Next on the list is the brand new Vom Feuer Precision Rifle, a 10-round scopeless precision rifle that was added to GTA Online with the latest the Criminal Enterprises update.

It is primarily based on a real-life Remington 700 PCR Enhanced rifle. Being a four-shot kill for players, it can inflict an impressive 101 damage points. Although its performance is only decent enough to be acceptable, it makes up the gap with its impressive rate of fire, similar to that of the Sniper Rifle’s 38 RPM.

It is available for purchase from Ammu-Nation or Agency Armory for $450,000.

3) Special Carbine Mk II

At number three is the beloved Special Carbine Mk II, a 20-round custom subcarbine weapon that was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist.

When it comes to performance, it’s slightly improved over its standard variant, with an increase in the damage range from 32 to 32.5. The Mark II version of the rifle is considered to have the second-highest damage per second in the game. During fully automatic fire, the rifle retains its stellar accuracy, making it suitable for long-range shots as well.

A standard Special Carbine can be converted into the Mark II version at the Weapon Workshop for $135,000.

2) Heavy Sniper

Next on the list is the Vom Feuer Heavy Sniper, a semi-automatic anti-material rifle featured in GTA Online. It is primarily based on the real-life Barrett M82.

On the performance side, it is capable of causing very high damage to the target, thanks to its .50 BMG cartridges. It can kill even Rank 99 players with one shot. The weapon can also cause severe damage to vehicles and players can easily destroy the helicopter’s tail rotor in two shots.

The rifle can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for a cost of $38,150 once players reach Rank 90 in the game.

1) Heavy Sniper Mk II

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the Vom Feuer Heavy Sniper Mk II, a 4-round custom anti-material rifle added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update.

Being the Mark II variant of the Heavy Sniper, it is primarily inspired by the real-life Serbu BFG-50A. Its damage range has improved significantly, however, a shot in the chest is still not enough to get a high-level kill. Players can combine the rifle with a suppressor to make it one of the most powerful suppressed weapons in the game.

Players can convert their Heavy Sniper into the Mark II variant at Weapon Workshop for $165,375.

Rockstar Games have done a great job in providing a variety of weapons to players for picking their arsenal. Any of the aforementioned rifles can be deadly if used correctly.

