List of all discounted GTA Online cars this week after August 25 weekly update

Like every other week, GTA Online has just received a new update featuring a range of discounts on certain vehicles. Since the release of The Criminal Enterprises DLC, players have seen amazing discounts on select cars, and this week is no exception.

Following the August 25 update, gamers can get amazing deals on vehicles from the likes of Benefactor, Vapid, Declasse, Pegassi, and more. With that being said, let’s look at every car available at a discounted price in GTA Online this week.

List of GTA Online cars available at a discounted price: Price, performance, & more

8) Chino

At number eight is the classic Vapid Chino, a two-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. When it comes to performance, it seems lacking in terms of acceleration and top speed. Due to its heavy weight and engine output, it tends to spin out of control often. It’s not the best car to race with and should be primarily used for cruising around Los Santos.

The Vapid Chino is available at a mind-blowing 50% discount this week, and players can purchase it for $112,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

7) XLS

Next on the list is the Benefactor XLS, a four-door luxury SUV introduced in GTA Online with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

The car seems to be running on a single-cam V8 engine, coupled with a six-speed gearbox in a front engine and an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). Due to its AWD layout, it performs well off-road as the drivetrain gives the wheel enough traction to traverse rough terrain easily.

The car, like the last entry, is available at a huge 50% discount this week. Players can pick it up from Legendary Motorsport for $126,500.

6) PR4

This week’s discounted vehicles also include the Progen PR4, a single-seat, open-wheel car added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino Heist update.

Running on a powerful V10 engine with double-barrel carburetors and throttle bodies, the PR4 is considered to be an all-around vehicle due to its excellent acceleration and satisfactory handling. The car is available at a 40% discount this week, allowing players to purchase it for $2,109,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) RE-7B

The Annis RE-7B is a two-door endurance race car included in GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts update. The vehicle seems to be powered by a high-revving powerful engine, with a six-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain.

It performs exceptionally well due to being an endurance racing car and boasts impressive acceleration; however, it lacks traction. This car is currently available at a 40% discount, and gamers can get it for $1,485,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Vacca

Taking the fourth spot on the list, the Pegassi Vacca is a two-door supercar that has been featured in GTA Online since its release.

The car seems to be using a 5.1L engine, capable of pushing 540HP. The rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain are connected to a six-speed gearbox. Moreover, due to its immense horsepower, the vehicle offers high top speeds and impressive handling. This week, it is available for a 50% discount, and players can buy it for $120,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) DR1

At number three is the Declasse DR1, a one-seater, open-wheel car brought into the game with the Los Santos Summer Special update. When it comes to its performance, it has an exceptionally high speed. However, like all other open-wheel vehicles in the game, it also tends to oversteer and suffers from slower acceleration than the aforementioned PR4.

This car is available to be purchased at a discount of 40%. Players can pick this ride up for $1,798,200 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Hustler

Next on the list is the Vapid Hustler, a two-door classic coupe that came to GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update. On the performance side, it seems to be powered by a big-block V8 engine with double-barrel carburetors. It exhibits exceptional performances and also gives tough competition to the likes of Duke and its armored version. The Hustler also has exceptional traction.

The car is available at a decent 40% discount, and players can get it for $375,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) Jugular

Finally, at number one is the Ocelot Jugular, a four-door sports car added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It runs on a V8 engine linked to an eight-speed gearbox, powering the vehicle in an F4 layout. It performs decently, especially on uneven roads and steep hills, due to its quick acceleration. It is also considered to be a decent performer in the game on an overall level.

Players can get this ride at a 30% discount this week, and it can be purchased for $857,500-$643,125 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in offering a variety of discounts every week and allowing players to pick new rides that they might have missed over the years. Car enthusiasts can buckle up as the game might see more new rides coming later this summer.

