GTA Online player discovers clever AI feature meant to unblock player-created traffic jams

GTA Online is filled with a lot of details and features that players are still discovering, even in 2022.

GTA V is one of the best-selling games in the history of the franchise. The game, which was released in 2013, was developed using the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE), which takes care of the AI of all NPCs present in the game. It handles everything, including how NPCs behave on the roads.

However, it looks like the game's clever AI does more than just drive cars in traffic.

GTA Online’s AI helps resolve traffic jams

Reddit user LeastSuspiciousTowel recently shared a video that showcased the power of GTA Online’s AI. It revealed what happens in the game if players block traffic with their vehicle.

The video started with the player stopping and exiting out of their car near a busy intersection. They parked their vehicle bang in the middle of the lane, thus ensuring that no car could navigate its way through.

The car caused a traffic jam, as the entire lane was unmoving. Suddenly, an NPC spawned near the chaos. They tried to get into the car to remove it from the scene.

However, the player did not allow the NPC to steal the vehicle and let the traffic jam thrive for some time more. After waiting a little while longer, another NPC could be seen running towards the vehicle. They entered the vehicle and maneuvered it out of the lane, thus removing the blockage.

The video has been highly appreciated by the Reddit community and has received almost 1400 upvotes. Fans are loving the minute detail in the game’s AI mechanism, viewing which has raised their expectations for the next title in the series.

Here are a couple of fan reactions on Reddit:

It is fascinating to see this kind of anti-traffic behavior from in-game AI that looks to be maintaining the flow of the game automatically. Apart from that, players have also found some other RPG-like elements in the game.

GTA Online outfits provide hidden RPG-like perks

Another user on Reddit, u/Ronnymalony, posted some ground-breaking information about the GTA Online clothing options. According to the user, some outfits provide players with hidden RPG-like elements that are not available elsewhere.

Here are some outfits that provide hidden perks in GTA Online:

Scuba Suit – The outfit provides players the ability to use a flashlight underwater and breathe unlimited air. Pilot Suit – It provides players with the ability to see real-time information about the altitude and airspeed when used in first-person mode. Heavy Outfit – It provides players with a health boost when doing heists in the game, but also slows them down due to it being heavy, hence the name. Biker Suits – It protects players during a fatal bike crash. When it's equipped by players, any bike fatal crash will take only 5% of the players’ health, thus saving them.

Fans appreciated the information and shared some more insight on the outfits:

As of the time of writing this article, only these four outfits have been found to provide hidden perks to players. However, players can try other outfits in the game to find some hidden perks that they were not privy to before.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da https://t.co/AnAgoWW2bi

Seeing this level of detail is very impressive for a game that was released almost a decade ago. The Criminal Enterprises update has further refined GTA V's gameplay, with increased payouts and the ability to equip armor or have snacks right from the Weapon Wheel.

With Rockstar releasing new content every week, players can continue to expect big things from the game while they wait patiently for GTA 6.

