Ruiner ZZ-8 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has a major flaw

GTA Online received another new vehicle as part of The Criminal Enterprises update this week, the Ruiner ZZ-8. It’s a two-door muscle car, the design of which is primarily inspired by the real-life 1998-2002 Pontiac Firebird.

However, it seems that the vehicle has one major flaw that players should be aware of. With that being said, let’s learn all there is to know about the Ruiner ZZ-8 in GTA Online.

Ruiner ZZ-8 has a big problem GTA Online players should know about

Since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update, GTA Online has received nine brand new vehicles, including the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8. The idea of getting another muscle car sounds exciting, and fans can anticipate it performing exceptionally as well. But, sadly, that’s where the car has its major issue.

A popular gamer on YouTube, Saintsfan, recently shared a video explaining the whole situation. According to him, the vehicle is incredibly slow compared to other new vehicles. Its top speed seems to be decent; however, acceleration is where the car suffers.

If players take corners in the game with the Ruiner ZZ-8, the car drops its speed very quickly and takes a lot of time to recover. This loss in momentum while turning takes away from the driving experience.

Rockstar Games has introduced similar vehicles in the past as well. However, considering the hype behind the new ones, it is unfortunate that the Ruiner ZZ-8 might leave some players disappointed.

With the one major flaw covered, it's time to look at the other things the car has to offer.

Everything else to know about Ruiner ZZ-8 in GTA Online

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is one of the newest muscle cars in the game, with many of its parts inspired by different vehicles:

Hood - 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6

2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Headlights - 5th generation Pontiac Grand Prix coupe

5th generation Pontiac Grand Prix coupe Front bumper - 1998-2002 Chevrolet Camaro

1998-2002 Chevrolet Camaro Rear bumper - Duraflex ZR Edition Body Kit

Apart from its unique looks, the car has a decent performance. Even though it suffers from slow acceleration, it has impeccable handling as well as the ability to take incredibly tight corners. However, players should note that making a turn that's too hard can cause it to spin out of control. Light steering is highly recommended to avoid such instances, but it still slows the car down.

The Ruiner ZZ-8 offers customization, but it doesn’t come with any in-depth personalization options. That said, players will still get to modify the car to a decent extent.

The vehicle is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,320,000. Players also don’t need to worry about buying without checking it out first. They can simply visit the Luxury Autos Showroom and find a brand-new Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 painted in a Classic Orange paint job.

What else have players received in this week’s update?

The update has introduced two new random events, Smuggler Plane and Smuggler Trial. Players can also visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and try any of the five cars listed below:

Vapid Speedo Weeny Dynasty Vulcar Fagaloa Karin Sultan Classic Declasse Impaler

Moreover, players can find a beautiful Pearlescent Dark Steel Ocelot Pariah in the Luxury Autos Showroom at a massive 50% discount and can also get the Vapid Retinue as part of the Prize Ride this week, along with the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic as a Casino Podium vehicle.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing dedicated support to the game so far. With many more cars supposed to be added to GTA Online this summer, players can expect them to perform better than the Ruiner ZZ-8.

