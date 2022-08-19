5 discounted GTA Online cars to get after Criminal Enterprises weekly update

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, giving away massive discounts on new sets of wheels in the game.

All cars in the game have their own set of characteristics, making them unique and different from one another. Every week, players get a chance to purchase some hot rides on discounts, and this week seems to be no exception.

Players could save a huge sum of money this week on the likes of Karin, Ocelot, and Pegassi.

Top five GTA Online cars on amazing discounts this week – Price, performance, & more

5) Impaler

At number five, it is none other than the Declasse Impaler, a two-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the Arena War update. Its visual appearance looks to be inspired by the real-life 1967-1968 Chevrolet Impala.

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, with a four-speed gearbox in the rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts decent handling and good top speed, performing pretty well for its class.

It can withstand several collisions and gunfire due to its acceptable durability. It’s a nice ride for classic old-school muscle car enthusiasts and their collections.

The vehicle is available at a 40%discount this week, allowing players to pick it up for as low as $199,101 - $149,700 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Marshall

Next on the list is Cheval Marshall, a two-seater monster truck featured in GTA Online. The design looks to be inspired by Picador combined with a custom monster truck chassis, taken directly from the Liberator.

When it comes to its performance, it runs on a high-output supercharged V8 engine, coupled to a three-speed gearbox, powering all four vehicles.

Although its performance is identical to that of the Liberator, the Marshall has better handling due to its ability to four-wheel steer. It’s a nice truck for starters who haven’t driven a monster before.

It’s on a massive 40% discount at Warstock Cache & Carry. Players can pick up the monster truck for $300,000 only.

3) Sultan Classic

At number three is the beloved Karin Sultan Classic, a four-door sports sedan added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino Heist update. The car is primarily based on the real-life Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I and Subaru Impreza GC8.

It is powered by a six-cylinder, 3.5L twin-cam engine with twin turbochargers, coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain.

It possesses exceptional acceleration for being a sports sedan car, but, has only a decent top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) when fully upgraded. It’s a treat for players who want to customize the classic ride and roam around Los Santos in style.

Players can pick up this ride at a 40% discount this week. It is available to be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,030,800 - $773,100.

2) Glendale

Next on the list is Benefactor Glendale, a vintage four-door sedan added to GTA Online with the "I'm Not a Hipster" Update. Its outer design is heavily inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz W114/W115.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine with a cylindrical air filter. Being a vintage car, it is quite heavy but boasts above-average acceleration in its vehicle class.

Although the performance of the vehicle is not spectacular, it still shines at its top speed of 107.00 mph (172.20 km/h) on a full upgrade.

This week, classic car lovers can pick up this ride at a flat 40% discount. It is available to be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $120,000 - $90,000.

1) Pariah

Finally, at number one, is the trending Ocelot Pariah, a two-door sports car added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist. Its design is primarily based on the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato and the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The vehicle seems to be powered by a large displacement Inline-4 engine with supercar-level engine power.

It’s in a league of its own due to its performance, excelling in its Sports class and even being competitive in the Super vehicle class. Its sheer power boasts both its acceleration and top speed, making it one of the best cars for sports races.

Players can grab this exciting set of wheels at a jaw-dropping 50% discount this week. It is available to be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $710,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: The 2000s didn’t give us much except disillusionment. But for those who remember, they also gave us the high-performance ZZ-8, the greatest model in the Ruiner lineage.The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/a8aa4da The 2000s didn’t give us much except disillusionment. But for those who remember, they also gave us the high-performance ZZ-8, the greatest model in the Ruiner lineage.The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/a8aa4da https://t.co/HbXCKJ8nQL

Rockstar has done a great job of providing a plethora of options for players to choose from every week. Car enthusiasts can take advantage of these discounts and expand their car collection in Los Santos.

