How to start Land and Air Races in GTA Online for 2x bonuses?

GTA Online has just received another weekly update, allowing players to earn double bonuses by playing Land and Air Races.

Races are one of the game modes where players race with other competitors on pre-set routes and tracks. Although there are size different types of races available, playing Land Races and Air Races rewards players with 2X GTA$ and RP throughout this week.

Everything to know about Land and Air Races in GTA Online

Land Races are pretty straightforward. Players must participate in a race with a land vehicle around a pre-set track. These races are divided into three different categories:

Standard (Point-to-point and Lap) – In standard races, players need to drive through various checkpoints before reaching the finish line on a set course. GTA (Point-to-Point and Lap) – GTA Races are almost the same as the Standard ones, but with power-ups and weapons. Players can exit and steal a new vehicle in these races. Rally – It’s a unique team-based race where the navigator directs the driver to the checkpoints and ultimately helps him with the race by coordinating with each other.

Air Races, on the other hand, involve players racing with aircraft. Two types of such races are available in the game, depending on what kind of aircraft players want to fly – helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft.

Players must take care of the vehicle classes before starting the Grand Theft Auto Online race. According to the rules of the races, they may use custom personal vehicles they own in the required vehicle class if the host allows it. Many races have locked vehicle classes, where players cannot change the vehicle class no matter what.

How to start Land and Air Races in GTA Online?

Starting Land and Air Races might be confusing for beginners as the game doesn’t explain much in that regard. However, here’s a simple step-by-step guide to start these races with the comfort of a few buttons:

Press the “Options” button and open the Pause menu

Select Online

Select Jobs

Go to Play Job > Rockstar Created > Races

Select "Type: Land Races." Or “Type: Air Races”

That’s it. Players can pick a race from a variety of different races available for both of the categories. They can often play some of the races Solo, saving precious time in their daily hustle.

What else do players get with the new weekly update of GTA Online?

This week, the game introduced the long-awaited Ruiner ZZ-8 car for $ 1,320,000. Here’s what everything added to the game with the update:

Two new freemode random events:

Smuggler Planer (Cooldown – 35 mins)

Smuggler Trial (Cooldown – 20 mins)

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Two new freemode random events available

- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)

- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Clubhouse Contracts



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Cayo Perico Races

- Land & Air Races

#GTAOnline Ruiner ZZ-8 is now available for ($1,320,000)Two new freemode random events available- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)3x GTA$ & RP on- Clubhouse Contracts2x GTA$ & RP on- Cayo Perico Races- Land & Air Races Ruiner ZZ-8 is now available for ($1,320,000)Two new freemode random events available- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)3x GTA$ & RP on- Clubhouse Contracts2x GTA$ & RP on- Cayo Perico Races- Land & Air Races#GTAOnline https://t.co/PnpamT4pfj

Players can also earn triple rewards by playing Clubhouse Contracts throughout the week. Double rewards continue with the Cayo Perico race series as players can still race on the tropical island. Players will also get the Rapid GT Classic as a Podium vehicle this week, which car enthusiasts can add to their collection if they haven’t already.

The Prize Ride has also been updated with Retinue, which players can earn by finishing Street Races in the top 5 for two straight days. The update also added new rides for the car showroom where players can check them out whenever they want.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride: Retinue (Top 5 in Street Races, 2 days in a row)



Luxury Showcase: Ruiner ZZ-8, Pariah



Simeon Showroom: Speedo, Dynasty, Fagaloa, Sultan Classic, Impaler



Clothing Unlock:

- Wild Striped Pool Sliders

#GTAOnline Podium: Rapid GT ClassicPrize Ride: Retinue (Top 5 in Street Races, 2 days in a row)Luxury Showcase: Ruiner ZZ-8, PariahSimeon Showroom: Speedo, Dynasty, Fagaloa, Sultan Classic, ImpalerClothing Unlock:- Wild Striped Pool Sliders Podium: Rapid GT ClassicPrize Ride: Retinue (Top 5 in Street Races, 2 days in a row)Luxury Showcase: Ruiner ZZ-8, PariahSimeon Showroom: Speedo, Dynasty, Fagaloa, Sultan Classic, ImpalerClothing Unlock:- Wild Striped Pool Sliders#GTAOnline https://t.co/PJjntLXTVy

Lastly, it seems Rockstar has been focusing heavily on the Races part of the game lately, and race enthusiasts can rejoice by earning double rewards and dominating the tracks with their skills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen