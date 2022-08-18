5 cars from the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises summer DLC that are worth buying

GTA Online is filled with many different cars in its open world, ranging from classic sports cars to off-roaders. The Criminal Enterprises update has added a total of eight brand new vehicles to the mix.

Although players should try each and every one of the new sets of wheels, it's always good to know which are the most preferred ones. With that being said, let’s look at five new cars added to GTA Online with the update that are worth buying.

Five new GTA Online cars to buy in 2022 – Price, performance, and more

5) Corsita

At number five, it is the Lampadati Corsita, a 2-door sports coupe added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update. Its design is inspired by the real-life Maserati MC20.

It runs on a V12 engine, with the same design found in the Infernus Classic and the Torero. This vehicle has an 8-speed gearbox in the rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. The Corsita hits all the boxes for any competent player, thanks to its good acceleration and a top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h), when fully upgraded.

Players can purchase it for $1,795,000 at Legendary Motorsport. GTA+ members can get this ride free of cost until August 31.

4) Draugur

Next on the list is Declasse Draugur, a 4-door off-roader added to GTA Online with a new weekly update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road concept car.

On the performance side, it is powered by a V8 engine, with a 6-speed gearbox in an F4 layout. It runs on a 48%-52% torque distribution from the front to its rear. Thanks to its angular and open design, it’s definitely one of the best-looking off-roaders in the game. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h).

It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,870,000 - $1,402,500.

3) Torero XO

At number three, it is none other than the beloved Pegassi Torero XO, a 2-door hypercar added to the game with the latest update. This particular car is based on the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

With regards to its performance, it runs on a V12 engine, with the same design format as found in the Torero or the Infernus Classic. It is coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain with 48.5% front and 51.5% rear torque distribution. As expected from a Pegassi, it’s one of the fastest cars in the game, able to reach 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) with a full upgrade.

Players can get this sleek ride from Legendary Motorsport for $2,890,000.

2) SM722

Next on the list is the Benefactor SM722, a 2-door open-top grand tourer featured in GTA Online as part of the recent update. Its visual appearance is derived from the real-life 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Z199).

It runs on a V8 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. While the car only has normal acceleration, it makes up for it with an excellent top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) after a full performance upgrade.

The vehicle is available at a cost of $2,115,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) Greenwood

Finally, the number one car on this list is the Bravado Greenwood, a 4-door sedan added to GTA Online with the recent update. Its solid design is primarily inspired by the real-life 1977-1978 Dodge Monaco and Plymouth Fury.

On the performance side, it is powered by a V8 engine, with a 3-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel-drive layout. The best part is it’s a brand new vehicle that's compatible with Imani Tech, allowing players to modify it into a Remote Control Unit or install a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Players can also install Slick Proximity Mines, expanding the vehicle’s capabilities.

Players can purchase the Greenwood from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,465,000 - $1,098,750.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

As the developers have mentioned before, Rockstar definitely isn’t done adding new cars to the game as many more will be added over the summer. Car enthusiasts can surely rejoice and try out all of the new cars and add them to their collection.

