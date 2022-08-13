5 fastest off-road cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has finally been released, adding tons of new content and eight new vehicles for players to enjoy.

The open world of Los Santos is filled with different types of cars, including everyone’s favorite off-road cars. Off-road vehicles are distinguished by their higher ground clearance, lightweight, softer suspension, and slightly stronger engine than regular cars. An ideal off-road car is one that not only can ride mountains with ease but also is fast, leaving the competition in the dust.

1) Vagrant (122.50 mph)

At number five is Maxwell Vagrant, a 2-door off-road buggy added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is primarily based on the real-life Ariel Nomad.

On the performance side, it seems to be powered by a V-shaped engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts excellent acceleration that helps it reach its maximum top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h). Thanks to the vehicle's responsive handling, players can make quick turns with it.

The Vagrant can be purchased for $2,214,000 - $1,660,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Brawler (117.75 mph)

Next on the list is Coil Brawler, a 2-door rally raid added to GTA Online with the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. The Local Motors Rally Fighter primarily inspires its design.

The vehicle runs on a 5-liter 400HP V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain. It excels in off-road capabilities due to its responsive handling and powerful performance, with the ability to reach a staggering speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h). It’s considered one of the best choices for off-road races, thanks to its quick acceleration.

Players can pick it for $715,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Kamacho (116.75 mph)

At number three, it is the famous Canis Kamacho, a 4-door off-road utility truck added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. It’s based on the real-life Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept.

Regarding its performance, the vehicle seems to be powered by a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain. Due to its high ground clearance and torque, the vehicle possesses immense off-road capabilities. It can reach a maximum top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h), making it the third fastest off-road vehicle in the game.

The vehicle can be purchased for $345,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Ramp Buggy (113.00 mph)

Next on the list is the BF Ramp Buggy, a custom ramp car added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update. It looks inspired by the heavily-customized Dune Buggy, resembling the Fast and Furious 6’s Flip Car.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a single-cam Flat-4 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Its characteristics are a bit different from other off-road vehicles in this list, as the car has a low ride height, making it very efficient to slip under other cars. Due to its reinforced chassis, it can withstand collisions easily. The car has a maximum top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h).

Players can purchase it for $3,192,000 - $2,400,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

5) Draugur (112.00 mph)

Finally, at number 1, it is none other than the newly released Declasse Draugur, a 4-door off-roader added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update.

The vehicle seems to be inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept. It’s one of the vehicles that can help players with the new Cayo Perico Series and beat its competitors in no time. It can reach an exceptional top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), regardless of the terrain.

Players can pick this off-roader for $1,870,000 - $1,402,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Rockstar has done a great job in giving various options to pick a ride. Outdoorsy and adventurous junkies can pick up any of the aforementioned cars and explore every corner of Los Santos comfortably.

