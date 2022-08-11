5 best GTA Online cars on discount this week following recent update

Rockstar recently released a new GTA Online weekly update, introducing massive discounts on vehicles.

The open world of Los Santos is filled with hundreds of cars, each one of them unique in aesthetic and purpose. With that being said, this week’s discounts provide the perfect opportunity to grab a new set of wheels for the players' collection.

This week’s discounts consist of cars from the likes of Enus, Vapid, and Progen. With that being said, let’s look at the best from this collection.

Top 5 GTA Online cars on discounts this week: Price, performance, and more

5) Itali GTB

First on the list is the Progen Itali GTB, a two-door sports car added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update. Its visual design seems inspired by the McLaren 570S and Trion Nemesis.

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam V8 engine coupled with a six-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain. Like Cheetah and the Turismo R, it boasts exceptional performances during race events due to its AWD layout that provides excellent handling. Featuring a plethora of customization options, players should definitely check this one out.

The car can be purchased at 30% discount this week. Players can buy it for as low as $832,300 from Benny’s Original Motor Works.

4) T20

Next on the list is the Progen T20, a two-door hypercar added to GTA Online with the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. Its body is heavily identical to the real-life McLaren P1.

The vehicles seem to be fuelled by a powerful V8 turbocharged engine, allowing them to excel in top speed and acceleration. Like its real-life counterpart, the vehicle’s spoiler raises after reaching a speed of 40 mph and tilts on its axis. Players can quickly pick up the speed of the car after a stop due to its AWD layout.

It is currently at a 30% discount and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,540,000.

3) Cognoscenti

At number three, it is none other than the Enus Cognoscenti, a four-door luxury sedan added to GTA Online with the Executives and Other Criminals update. It is based on the real-life Maybach 62.

On the performance side, it seems to run on a V8 engine in a rear-wheel-drive layout. Being one of the largest cars in the game, it can be a bit clunky, especially in corners. However, with time, it can have superior speed on a straight line. It’s suitable for those who want a reliable getaway car

This week, the vehicle is at a massive discount of 40%. Players can pick this ride for $152,400 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Windsor Drop

Next on the list is the Enus Windsor Drop, a four-door luxury convertible featured in GTA Online with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. The vehicle has taken direct inspiration from the real-world Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Rolls-Royce Dawn.

The car seems to be powered by a single-cam V8 engine which allows it to reach excellent top speed, faster than any other vehicle in its class. Furthermore, it suffers from limited acceleration due to its rear-wheel drivetrain and lack of traction. With performance upgrades, the vehicle can provide tough competition to some of the sports cars in the game.

Players can get it at a 40% discount for $540,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) FMJ

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the famous Vapid FMJ, a two-door supercar added to GTA Online with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Its futuristic design is inspired by the real-life Ford GT and Aston Martin Vulcan.

The car runs on a twin-cam V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in a rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. It gives exceptional performance due to its great traction, responsive handling, and top speed that serves its purpose. Players can take sharp corners in the game easily with it, even at high speeds.

The Vapid FMJ is currently available at a mind-boggling 40% discount. Players can grab it for as low as $1,050,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a plethora of choices while picking up a new ride. Car enthusiasts can take advantage of these discounts and add a new set of wheels to their collection this week.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul