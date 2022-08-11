5 best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has added many new vehicles to the game, including two new Imani Tech vehicles. Imani Tech is a set of upgrades in the game that gives vehicles powerful abilities.

Imani Tech vehicles can be equipped with Missile Lock-On Jammer or converted into Remote-Controlled vehicles via the Agency Vehicle Workshop. These vehicles can also have extra Armor Plating that increases their resistance against explosives.

There are eight Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online right now. Here's a look at five of the best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Declasse Granger 3600LX, Dewbauchee Champion, and 3 other Imani Tech vehicles that GTA Online players should have right now

1) Greenwood

The Bravado Greenwood is a four-door sedan introduced in GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update. The vehicle is based on the real-life 1977-1978 Dodge Monaco and Plymouth Fury.

The Bravado Greenwood is powered by a V8 engine, and a three-speed gearbox runs it in a rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h).

The Bravado Greenwood can be purchased for $1,465,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Granger 3600LX

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is a four-door full-size SUV added to GTA Online with The Contract update. Its design is inspired by the 11th-generation Chevrolet Suburban (GMTK2YC).

The vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox in a 4X4 design. It boasts a solid performance with a maximum top speed of 96.75 mph (155.70 km/h).

Apart from other Imani Tech upgrades, the car can also be equipped with two types of weapons: Machine Guns and Slick Proximity Mines.

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,380,000.

3) Deity

The Enus Deity is a four-door luxury sedan introduced in GTA Online with The Contract update. Its primary design is based on the real-life third-generation Bentley Flying Spur.

The car is powered by a Flying Spur’s W12 engine coupled to an eight-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It is also an armored vehicle that can protect players from 12 Homing Missiles with a full armor upgrade.

The Enus Deity can reach a staggering top speed of 117.50 (189.10 km/h), making it a great gateway car. Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,845,000.

4) Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a two-door coupe added to GTA Online with The Contract update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life Aston Martin Victor.

Like the Deity, this vehicle is powered by a W12 engine. It is coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an FR layout.

The Dewbauchee Champion is quite stable on flat roads and can reach a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h). It is available for $2,995,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

5) Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a four-door muscle car introduced in GTA Online with The Contract update. The design of the car is based on the current model of the Dodge Charger (LD).

The vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a supercharger and an eight-speed gearbox in the rear-wheel drivetrain.

The Bravado Buffalo STX boasts a top-notch performance in the Muscle class. It has a mind-boggling speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). Players can pick up this hot ride for $2,150,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh