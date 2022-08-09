5 best weapons in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update has finally been released. It has added a ton of new features and items to the game, including a brand new Precision Rifle.

Weapons have always been an integral part of the game, and Rockstar Games has done a great job in providing a variety of arsenal to players. Choosing the right weapon is necessary when starting the hustle, as each is unique in its own way.

Even though Rockstar has adjusted the performance of many weapons over the years, there are still some useful ones available in the game. With that being said, let’s look at five weapons in GTA Online that every player should have in their loadout.

Ranking top 5 useful weapons in GTA Online - price, performance, & more

5) Heavy Revolver Mk II (w/ Hollow Point rounds)

At number five, it is the Hawk & Little Heavy Revolver Mk II, a 6-rounds custom revolver added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update.

This upgraded version of the Heavy Revolver has a cleaner, modernized visual appearance. On the performance side, it is effective and can deal a lot more damage compared to its standard counterpart:

+25 damage per shot

+60% damage bonus against vehicles

+50% faster

The gun is a force to be reckoned with when combined with the Hollow Point rounds, which increases its damage against unarmored enemies. Players can convert their Heavy Revolver into this variant for $99,000 at the Weapon Workshop.

4) Special Carbine (w/Drum Magazine)

Next on the list is the Vom Feuer Special Carbine, a 30-round assault rifle added to GTA Online with Business Update.

It boasts a solid performance, including exceptional damage per second, making it even better than Assault Rifle and the Carbine Rifle. It is considered to be very accurate and powerful in that it can destroy targets in a few seconds.

Players can upgrade the weapon with the Drum Magazine for $27,500, extending its ammo capacity to 100-round and offering suppression fire. It can be purchased at Ammu-Nation for $14,750.

3) Heavy Sniper Mk II (w/explosive rounds)

At number three, it is the Vom Feuer Heavy Sniper Mk II, a 4-round custom anti-material weapon added to the game with the Gunrunning update.

Being the Mark II version of the standard Heavy Sniper, it has increased damage performance with the same impressive rate of fire. One shot of it can cause severe damage to the targets, including aircraft. With the availability of Thermal Scopes and Night Vision, it can spot enemies beyond the radar distance and help players shoot at enemies with effective accuracy.

When combined with explosive rounds, it can knock down enemies easily and even destroy unarmored vehicles. Players can convert their Heavy Sniper into the Mk II version for $165,375 at the Weapon Workshop.

2) Pump Shotgun Mk II (w/explosive rounds)

Next on the list is the Vom Feuer Pump Shotgun Mk II, an 8-shell custom pump-action shotgun introduced in GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist.

In comparison with the regular Pump Shotgun, the Mark II version has improved damage with -50% malus against vehicles. It’s three times faster than the Assault Shotgun, with true strength lying in the availability of specialized ammo.

Players can combine it with Explosive Slug shells and get the ability to destroy most NPCs' vehicles in a single shot. They can then destroy other player-owned vehicles within 2-shots if nearby. The weapon can be obtained by converting a Pump Shotgun into the Mark II version for $82,500 at the Weapon Workshop.

1) Sticky Bombs

Finally, at number one, it’s none other than the Sticky Bombs, throwable explosives that have been available in GTA Online since its release. It features two M112 C-4 explosive sticks taped together with a remote-controlled time bomb.

It’s considered to be one of the deadliest weapons in the game if used correctly. Players can stick a bomb inside a vehicle, perform a car bomb trick and annihilate enemies with ease.

They can also be used as a drive-by weapon to deal a large amount of damage. Due to the fact that they are fragile, players can also shoot them from a distance and create an explosion.

Once players reach Rank 19 in the game, they can purchase it for $600 per bomb from Ammu-Nation.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

The amount of damage these weapons can create is quite high and players can use the aforementioned ones in more creative ways to wreak havoc in Los Santos. A few more new weapons are expected to be added to the game later this year as part of the update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan